Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: Bangladesh is locking horns with Sri Lanka today at the Bristol County Ground on the 16th game of the World Cup 2019. Bangladesh lost its last game against England and the team will take its game further against Sri Lanka who too lost its game against England earlier. Sri Lanka’s previous game against Pakistan has been washed out due to rain.

It is worth to mention that Bangladesh’s game in the ongoing World Cup 2019 has many reasons to keep the team positive as it has fantastic players like Shakib Al Hasan who scored a ton in the last match against England. Other players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar also have been run scorer in the World Cup 2019.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is desperate for the win as the team have lost its last game against New Zealand. Match against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c),Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Live Updates

