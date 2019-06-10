Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are scheduled to clash on June 11, 2019, at 3 PM for the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament 2019. The match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol, England. Know where and how to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match online or via streaming services in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: The 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the County Ground in Bristol, England at 3 PM, with the coin toss scheduled half an hour before the match. Reeling from their consecutive losses, Bangladesh stumbles into their next bout with Sri Lanka whose performance in the tournament until now has been pretty inconsistent, losing to New Zealand in their opening match but managing to rake in a victory against Afghanistan in the subsequent fixture. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh team will aim to resuscitate their winning momentum in tomorrow’s match against Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka team.

When and where is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match, what time will the match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 11, 2019, at 3 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol, England. The toss is scheduled at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network channels in both standard and HD formats.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match online?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed online on Hotstar. It is important to note that only individuals with a premium Hotstar membership will be able to watch live shows. Tune in to Newsx.com to receive live match updates.

What is the venue for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be held at the County Ground in Bristol, England.

The line-up for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match:

Bangladesh squad: Mosaddek Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rehman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Abu Jayed, Mashrafe Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App