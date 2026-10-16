Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI Tri-Series: Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Squads And More

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI Tri-Series: The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 is set to begin on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates, with three international teams competing for the trophy ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The four-match tournament will run until October 23, with each team facing the other once in the league stage before the top two sides qualify for the final.

Bangladesh will be captained by Litton Das, Afghanistan led by Rahmat Shah, and Zimbabwe will be led by veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza. The series gives an opportunity for the three teams to try out their combinations, evaluate the form of various players, and get into the rhythm in 50-over cricket.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 Schedule

Date Match Venue October 17 Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Abu Dhabi October 19 Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Abu Dhabi October 21 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Sharjah October 23 Final Sharjah

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch the live action of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 on the FanCode app and website. Fans in Bangladesh can tune in through T Sports and Tapmad for all the matches. Viewers in Afghanistan can follow the coverage on Ariana Television’s broadcast and its digital platforms.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan And Zimbabwe Squads

Bangladesh ODI Squad: Litton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy (vc), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam.

Afghanistan ODI Squad: Rahmat Shah (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Ikram Alikhil, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Sikandar Raza (C), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

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