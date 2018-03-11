After scoring the winning runs Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim loss his control over his emotions and screamed and roared louder on the pitch. Hitting the ball on the leg side, Mushfiqur Rahim took a single and started dancing on striker’s end. The reason for this celebration was the highest run chase by the Bangladeshi tigers in T20 international format. Twitter users also mocked him and stated his Nagin dance as tribute from to Shreedevi.

In the 3rd match of Nidahas trophy, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. After scoring the winning runs Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim loss his control over his emotions and screamed and roared louder on the pitch. Not just this Rahim celebrated the victory over Lankan lions with Nagin dance. After hitting the ball on the leg side, Mushfiqur Rahim took a single and started dancing like a snake on non-striker’s end. The reason for this celebration was the highest run chase by the Bangladeshi tigers in T20 international format.

Bangladesh chased 215 runs against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20i of the tri-series which sets a record for the visitors. In this surprising run chase, Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played a spectacular inning of unbeaten 72 runs studded with boundaries and sixes. After the videos get viral, Twitter users started trolling him. One of the users compared his dance with Shreedevi and stated as a tribute to him.

Upcoming VIRAL on facebook: #NaginDance by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Get ready 😜 — Hasan Ul Banna (@bannaiban) March 10, 2018

In the starting of Bangladeshi innings, opener Tamim Iqbal (47) and Liton Das (43) scored destructed Lankan bowling attacks. While Mushfiqur took led the team to the finishing line and scored 72 runs.

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was full of entertainment as Lankan lions scored a big target of 215 runs. For hosts, Kausal Parera scored 74 runs off 48 balls including 8 boundaries and 2 sixes and Kusal Mendis 57 runs off 30 balls with 2 boundaries and 5 long sixes. This was the first win for Bangladesh as the team faced a humiliating defeat in their 1st match against India. Rohit Sharma and company get back on track after crushing Bangladeshi tigers by 6 wickets at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

