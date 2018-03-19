The Bangladeshi cricketers were seen emotional after losing the finals of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 against India on the last ball to Dinesh Karthik's brilliant efforts. Bangladeshi keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim after the loss reckoned the team was on the right track in T20s and slowly gaining confidence. Meanwhile, Rubel Hossain termed himself as the Willian of the match and issued an apology to the ardent cricket fans of his country.

Bangladesh were heartbroken to lose the finals of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 as Dinesh Karthik played a last-minute cameo to help India beat Shakib Al Hasan’s men. The Bangladeshi Tigers lost the final but put up a gritty fight and ensured India didn’t have the game until the last ball was bowled. Dinesh Karthik turned it around in India’s favour in the last over, slapping a six off Soumya Sarkar in the last ball of the final over to seal the deal for the Men in Blue. After losing to a young team India, Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim insisted that despite the humbling, Bangladesh was slowly gaining confidence in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh came to Sri Lanka as the underdogs but proved the doubters wrong with a sublime show in the competition. While they lost all three games against India, including the finals, they pulled off two victories against host Sri Lanka. Mushfiqur Rahim was in brilliant touch for his side and helped Bangladesh reach the finals of the competition. He also played a superb knock of 72* in the first game against Sri Lanka to help his side script fourth-highest run chase in T20I history. The Tigers chased down 214 against Sri Lanka with the heroics of Rahim.

Bangladesh throughout the tournament played aggressively and put up a fight against India in almost every game. They might have failed to clinch the much-sought maiden victory over India, Mushfiqur though Bangladesh is certainly improving with every passing tournament and has made good progress in the past few years. “To be honest, we have not become that good a side in T20s till now. There are some things which we can improve upon and our team management and coaching staff are looking at those things.” said the wicket-keeper batsman after his team lost the finals to India courtesy of Dinesh Karthik’s breathtaking show with the bat.

“At least there was this confidence that we were doing well in ODI and Test formats the last few years and on our day we can beat anyone. I think in T20s we are slowly gaining that confidence as well,” he added. Bangladesh came close to victory against India at the R Premadasa in the finals and had almost won it until the last ball was bowled. But Mushfiqur said the experience will only take them forward in future. “We made it to the final and in that respect, it does feel good but it is natural that everyone will feel bad after the defeat. But we feel we will take the experience forward and make it count in the upcoming future,” he reckoned.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain who was thrashed by Karthik in the 19th over of the match for 22 runs which took the game away from his side issued an apology to the enthusiastic fans and asked them for forgiveness. Hossain’s over completely changed the course of the match and put India on the front before Soumya Sarkar once again created trouble for the two Indian batsmen, Karthik and Vijay Shankar.

“I am feeling terrible after the defeat. I never thought I would be the reason for Bangladesh’s defeat. We were so close to winning in the final but because of me, we lost. I want to apologize to the fans and ask for forgiveness,” Rubel was quoted as saying by Bangladesh’s leading newspaper Prothom Alo.

