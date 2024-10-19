Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bangladesh’s New Coach Phil Simmons Wants To ‘Win Next Few Tests’

Speaking at his first official press conference, Simmons said that he will make sure the focus of the team stays on cricket and not on outside events.

Bangladesh’s New Coach Phil Simmons Wants To ‘Win Next Few Tests’

Bangladesh’s newly-appointed head coach Phil Simmons on Saturday said the aim is to win next few Tests. After Chandika Hathurusinghe was suspended on disciplinary grounds by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday, West Indies cricket legend Phil Simmons has been appointed in his place.

Speaking at his first official press conference, Simmons said that he will make sure the focus of the team stays on cricket and not on outside events.

“[Keeping distractions away from the players] is a big part of our job over the next few days, to make sure the focus is on the cricket, and not on the outside of cricket. We can control how we prepare for Monday, that’s how we are trying to get the team to focus,” Simmons was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that if the Bengal Tigers win their upcoming Test matches then they will be in contention for the World Test Championship final.

“The good thing is we have a very important Test match to prepare for. We win the next few Tests, and we are in contention for the [WTC] final. My first port of call is cricket and about getting the squad ready for Monday. The last two days [of training] have been brilliant. We have tried to leave out the confusion that’s around the cricket, and concentrate on preparing for Monday,” he added.

Under Hathurusinghe’s tenure, the Bangladesh cricket team achieved a clean sweep against Pakistan in a two-match series held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His last assignment was in India, where the team played a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series. Bangladesh lost the Test series 2-0 and the T20I series 3-0.

Bangladesh will take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, starting from October 21. The first game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Meanwhile, Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will host the second Test from October 29.

MUST READ | Shakib Al Hasan Set For Farewell Test As Bangladesh Announce Squad For First Match Against SA

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Bangladesh Cricket Phil Simmons
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Reacts As Tribal Woman Sends Rs 100 Note To ‘Convey Thanks’

PM Modi Reacts As Tribal Woman Sends Rs 100 Note To ‘Convey Thanks’

It’s A Grave Mistake: Benjamin Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After ‘Assassination’ Attempt

It’s A Grave Mistake: Benjamin Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After ‘Assassination’ Attempt

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

CJI DY Chandrachud: Being One With Nature Helps Combat Effects Of Climate Change

CJI DY Chandrachud: Being One With Nature Helps Combat Effects Of Climate Change

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Entertainment

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Where To Watch SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas On OTT?

Where To Watch SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas On OTT?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox