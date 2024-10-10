Bangladesh’s Seamer Taskin Ahmed Lauds India’s Flexibility

Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
India batted really well. They do that not only in Indian conditions but all the conditions. They batted well till the end," Taskin remarked in the post match press conference, emphasizing India's adaptability and consistent performance across various environments.

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed praised the Indian team’s approach and execution after Bangladesh’s T20I loss to India on Wednesday. India defeated Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20I in Delhi on Wednesday.
Speaking about Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s prominent allrounder, Taskin noted, “Shakib is always important for us but we have to accept the reality that he is going to retire. He is important to us.”

Taskin candidly assessed Bangladesh’s batting performance, stating, “The wicket was good for batting but we did not bat well to our potential. Despite favourable conditions, the team fell short of expectations, unable to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the pitch.”

Reflecting on his own performance, Taskin mentioned his efforts to stick to his game plan, “I just tried to execute my plan. I was more clear than the first game.”

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India was reduced to 41/3 at one point, but Nitish (74 in 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) put on a match-saving stand of 108 runs. Hardik Pandya (32 in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a fine cameo to power India to 221/9 in their 20 overs.

Rishad Hossain (3/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/16) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.In the run-chase of 222 runs, Bangladesh initially kept up with the run-rate, but lost wickets continuously. Except Mahmadullah (41 in 39 balls, with three sixes), nobody could really play a decent knock and Bangladesh ended with 135 on the board with nine wickets lost. India won by 86 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/19) and Nitish (2/23) were among the top bowlers for India. Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Riyan Parag got a wicket each.India has won the three-match series 2-0.
Nitish won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his fine all-round show. (ANI)

