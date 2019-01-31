Banned cricketer S Sreesanth, who has been facing a lifetime ban and was earlier arrested in connection 2013 spot-fixing scandal, has claimed that he made the confession under pressure as Delhi police had threatened that him to involve his family members and tortured them.

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, who has been facing a ban in 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal and was later convicted by the court, told the Supreme Court through his lawyer that he made the confession under pressure as Delhi Police had threatened that his family members would be implicated in the crime and tortured.

The Supreme Court asked Sreesanth that why he had not immediately brought the matter into BCCI’s notice. The court said that Sreesanth facing life ban episode was not good. Earlier in 2015, a trial court had discharged Sreesanth in the criminal case related to alleged spot-fixing. Sreesanth told Supreme Courte judges justice Ashok Bhushan and justices KM Joseph that life ban imposed on him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was harsh as there was no evidence against him.

Senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, who was keeping Sreesanth’s side in the court said that the police had threatened Sreesanth that his family members would be tortured and implicated unless he confesses. The 35-year-old cricketer has challenged Kerala High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court against lifetime ban imposed on him.

Salman Khurshid in the court said that the spot-fixing was not established and there was no evidence that the cricketer received any payment for doing this. The Court asked that why didn’t Sreesanth bring it immediately to the notice of the BCCI, over the recorded telephonic conversations with alleged bookies. The senior lawyer responded that Sreesanth had failed to inform the board about him being approached for spot-fixing but even if he did not do this, the maximum ban that could be imposed upon him was five years.

