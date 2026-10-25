BAR vs RMA, La Liga: Check Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

BAR vs RMA, La Liga: Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou in the latest edition of El Clasico on Sunday (Oct 25), with both Spanish giants preparing for a crucial encounter in the La Liga title race. Barcelona have won all nine of their opening league matches to collect 27 points and sit at the top of the standings, while Real Madrid occupy third place with 21 points. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live streaming details in India.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga Date: Sunday, Oct 25, 2026

Sunday, Oct 25, 2026 Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST (Monday, Oct 26)

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live on TV in India?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico live on the FanCode app and website.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News

Barcelona will enter El Clasico looking to recover from a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, their first loss of the campaign. Despite the setback, Hansi Flick’s team have enjoyed an outstanding domestic season, winning all nine of their La Liga matches to accumulate 27 points. Barcelona also recorded a convincing 5-2 victory over Real Betis in their previous league outing. A win against Real Madrid would further strengthen their position at the summit and open up a nine-point gap over their rivals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive in Barcelona following a 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig. They also defeated Sevilla by the same scoreline in La Liga last weekend. After losing to Atletico Madrid before the September-October international break, Jose Mourinho’s side have responded with four consecutive victories across competitions, including wins against Villarreal, Roma, Sevilla and RB Leipzig. Real Madrid will be determined to maintain that momentum and avoid falling further behind Barcelona in the title race.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Probable Playing XIs

Barcelona Probable XI: J Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha.

Real Madrid Probable XI: Courtois, Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Tchouameni, Bernardo, Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe.