Neymar moved to Paris Saint Germain in a world-record £198 million deal but the repercussions of the transfer is still fresh at Barcelona. The move which obviously didn't go down well with the Catalan giants has made them pay for as they had to dish out way more than what was expected for Philippe Coutinho to sign him from Liverpool, believes club president Jordi Mestre. He has slammed Neymar for inflating the transfer market and making the clubs suffer.

When Neymar left Barcelona on a whopping world-record £198 million deal, the Barcelona loyal were left cribbing. It was widely touted that Neymar’s absence will sink the club’s ongoing campaign but the Catalan giants merely have missed the Brazilian courtesy to Lionel Messi’s brilliant campaign with the backing of Paulinho and veteran Andres Iniesta. But one thing his departure certainly did was spoiling of the relations between the club and the player which happened after a series of feuds between them. After openly criticising Neymar for not adhering to Barcelona’s transfer philosophy, chief Jordi Mestre has blamed Neymar for unprecedently bloating the transfer market, the result of which players have become difficult to afford.

Putting money as the reason behind Brazilian’s move to PSG, Mestre slammed Neymar and blamed him as the reason behind the staggering amount Barca had to pay to get Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. Coutinho moved to the Camp Nou for £142 million, £36 million of which was add on fee. Mestre claimed had Neymar and his representatives been more open about their intentions the club could have planned out a deal much earlier and PSG wouldn’t have had to pay that much. He accused Neymar of playing ‘cat and mouse’ with the club.

“He played cat and mouse with us. It arrived at a point where we saw where things were going so we told him we would not pay his contract renewal fee,” revealed the Barca president. He further went on to add if the PSG superstar had asked him to leave the club would have definitely not raised a barrier. “What hurt me the most was the way it happened,” Mestre told Sport.

“We were all on tour talking with him and his father, and they were not transparent. If he came to us and said, I want to go, like Cesc, Pedro, Alexis, Mascherano did, we would have reached an agreement. What you can’t do is rock the boat,” he added.

Claiming that PSG would have been able to get him for a much lesser amount had the process been smooth, Mestre said, “He told us nothing. If he had done, PSG would have been able to buy him for less money and it would have cost us less to sign too.

“What Neymar’s behaviour created was the market inflation. We would have saved a lot of money and a lot of media noise.”

Reports had widely suggested that Neymar wanted a more central role at a club and wanted to get past Messi's shadow to cement his contention for the Ballon d'Or which is why he chose to move to PSG, but Mestre had different thoughts over the move. Describing it as a money-minded effort, he said, "I'm convinced, for that I'm annoyed. Now we will go to court and the judge will decide," when asked if Neymar intentionally forced the move to get his contract bonus paid off.