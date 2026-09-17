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Home > Sports News > Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed

Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed

Barcelona injury news: Joan Garcia suffered a right knee injury during Barcelona’s 7-2 win over Racing Santander. Hansi Flick confirmed further tests, with reports suggesting a three-week recovery. The goalkeeper could miss Sevilla, Espanyol and Real Betis matches but should return before El Clasico.

Joan Garcia injured his right knee during Barcelona's 7-2 win over Racing Santander. Image Credit: X/@FCBarcelona
Joan Garcia injured his right knee during Barcelona's 7-2 win over Racing Santander. Image Credit: X/@FCBarcelona

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 21:35 IST

Barcelona Injury News: Barcelona will have to cope with an injured Joan Garcia, who suffered a knee injury during a recent 7-2 win over Racing Santander. They might miss the keeper in the coming games against Espanyol and Real Betis on October 1 and 9, respectively,y as they are both expected to take place. Joan was replaced at half-time after showing signs of discomfort, with former Arsenal number one Szczesny standing in goal.

Coach Hansi Flick Provides Update on Joan Garcia’s Injury

Coach Hansi Flick revealed after the game that Garcia has a knee injury and further tests are needed to assess the situation properly. The team is waiting on the results of these medical checks. Based on the reports, there were several bone oedemas identified inside Garcia’s right knee. These are a type of stress reaction of the bone tissue, and they typically go away on their own after a short rest and some physical therapy.

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Garcia should be away from action for about three weeks,s but there is a silver lining for the manager,r who does not have to look around for another player if they need to make substitutions during the match. Also, there is no need to schedule surgery, which is a major relief for the Spanish league.

How Long Will Joan Garcia Be Out?

Joan Garcia’s expected recovery from his injury will keep him sidelined from play for approximately ten days to three weeks. The goalkeeper is, because of this, the main absence in Barcelona’s team for their scheduled LaLiga encounter with Sevilla on Saturday 19th of September. The timing of the injury is such that Garcia will be out at least for the October international break, meaning he might miss only 3-4 matches for his club.

He should be fit for the Barcelona – Getafe match in mid October (October 10 – 11) if reports are to be believed. It would only be understandable that there is some concern about this injury to the knee when Garcia previously had to stop playing altogether for around four to six weeks following surgery at left knee in connection with a torn medial meniscus back in September 2025.

Will Joan Garcia Miss El Clasico Against Real Madrid?

Joan Garcia will not miss Barcelona’s first El Clasico of the 2026-27 LaLiga season per the three-week recovery estimate currently in place, as Garcia is only expected to be out for three weeks an, and this way should not miss the match.

After recovering, Garcia would have two additional weeks of rest before the first El Clasico game against Real Madrid if the team plays their usual formation, which is very probable considering both teams have a tradition of playing at Camp Nou against each other. The game will take place at 9:00 PM and will feature the two top teams of La Liga.

Garcia’s readiness will still ultimately determine the outcome,e as Barcelona will not want to put him at risk if not completely recovered. Because of this, they will surely wait until he has been given medical clearance. The three-week prognosis is only an approximate time frame for Garcia to come back, so Barcelona is unlikely even to take some risks by returning Garcia early if there is no medical clearance.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma Recreates Erling Haaland’s Iconic Celebration After Record-Breaking 30-Ball Century | WATCH Video

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Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed
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Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed
Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed
Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed
Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed
Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed

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