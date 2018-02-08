Barcelona legend Xavi has tipped PSG superstar and former teammate Neymar to be the first to win the Ballon d'Or after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fade away. Messi and Ronaldo have won the elite honour among them for last ten seasons creating an unmatchable dominance at the top. Neymar, who finished third in 2017 Ballon d'Or title race has earlier admitted his desire of winning the prize.

Barcelona legend Xavi has tipped PSG superstar Neymar to win the Ballon d’Or after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance ends at the top. The former Barcelona midfield maestro who now plays for the Qatari side Al-Sadd SC has high expectations from Neymar who he spent a few seasons with at the Camp Nou. The last 10 of football’s top honour have been graced by the star pair of Ronaldo and Messi, with Kaka being the only player outside the duo to have won the title last in 2007.

Xavi played alongside Lionel Messi for ten seasons at Barcelona and tussled with Cristiano Ronaldo in the El Classicos across competitions. Considered as one of the greatest midfielders to have graced the game Xavi saw Neymar flourish at the Camp Nou and believes the Brazilian has the ability to replace Ronaldo and Messi. He finished third in the Ballon d’Or race in 2009, 2010 and 2011 finishing behind Ronaldo and Messi each time. But he believes one day the duo will slow down and others would rise to take over.

“I have tremendous respect for Neymar, he’s an amazing footballer,” he told RMC on Wednesday.

“When Messi or Ronaldo will be in a bad shape, and we’ll see more at Cristiano because of his age [33], Neymar will be the next Ballon d’Or winner. I’m sure of that.”

Xavi spent two seasons with Neymar at Barcelona before leaving Spain to play in Qatar and is wary of the Brazilian’s potential. He also rated Neymar’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe as the next big thing in world football and said it will be the PSG pair who will rule the Ballon d’Or race after Messi and Ronaldo. When Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire, the debate about the best in the world will be between Neymar and Mbappe,” said Xavi.

Terming Neymar who completed his world record transfer to PSG from Barcelona in 2017 as a natural leader, Xavi heaped praises on the 26-year-old and said he is a hard-working professional who likes to let his game do the talking. “I respect the player but also the person, he is a natural leader in the locker room and on the pitch,” he said.

“He is someone who always wants the ball, ready to do the show and do things well. I have the chance to know him personally and he is an exceptional person,” Xavi added.