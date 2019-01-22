Ever since the start of January transfer window, Kevin-Prince Boateng was heavily linked with a move to the Catalan club as coach Ernesto Valverde was looking to bolster his inconsistent midfield department. As per reports, Barcelona will pay €2 million loan fee to Sassuolo for Boateng and if the club wishes to sign the midfielder permanently, it can buy the player for as much as €8 million at the end of the loan.

Barcelona announced the capture of attacking midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng from Serie A club Sassuolo on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The Spanish club’s official website confirmed the signing of the Ghanian midfielder on Monday. According to reports, the 31-year-old will be presented as Barca player on Tuesday morning which will be followed by a photo session in the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s official website released a statement which read: “Kevin-Prince Boateng is a player who will surely adapt quickly to the team. With the experience of playing in four of the biggest leagues in Europe, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, he is a man who has scored goals wherever he has been.”

“Furthermore, Boateng is a player who versatile to a fault. During his time with Las Palmas with Quique Setién as coach he played as an out and out striker, a typical number ‘9’. However, he is also able to play further back as he did at AC Milan, scoring twice against Barça in his time with the Rossoneri. His ability to bring people into the game means he is excellent at playing behind the main striker,” read the statement further.

The eccentric midfielder, who is elder brother of Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng, has had a long career full of a string of different clubs. Barcelona would be his fourth club in last three years. Among many clubs, he has played for notably Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Schalke.

