Dutch footballer Frenkie de Jong has agreed to a whopping €86 mission deal and chooses Barcelona over Manchester City. After the official announcement, his countryman and Netherlands striker Robin van Persie backed his decision saying that he would have done the same if got the choice. Persie added that De Jong made the right call and predicted success for the midfielder at Camp Nou.

Ajax star-footballer Frenkie de Jong has agreed for a whopping €86 mission deal with Barcelona. De Jong chose Barca over Manchester City for the summer transfer and his decision has been welcomed by Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, who said that he will do the same if gets the choice. Speaking to the media, Van Persie said that Dutchman has made the right choice and predicted success for the midfielder when he moves to the Barca. Persie added that if he gets the similar choice of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Barcelona, he would also like to join the Camp Nou, exactly like Frenkie de Jong, who signed the deal for €86 million.

Van Persie supported Frenkie De Jong saying, “Barca is a beautiful club, it seems to me. He also plays in their way, he is a smart player, technically gifted, he sees the game very well, and when he starts playing with guys like (Lionel) Messi and (Sergio) Busquets, he’ll get even better.”

Barcelona heads confirmed the news and announced that they have reached a deal with Ajax to sign Frenkie De Jong

this summer for €86 million.

With the arrival of Frenkie De Jong we add talent, youth and Barça style to our sporting project. We are convinced that he will be a key part of our team for years to come. Welcome, Frenkie! pic.twitter.com/9HCHmrlqvj — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) January 23, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More