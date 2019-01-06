Despite suffering two losses in the La Liga so far, Barcelona currently sits at the top of the table. There have been reports doing round that club talisman Lionel Messi is not happy with the attacking quality at the club and is wishing the club to make a blockbuster signing to share his attacking burden for the team.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Sunday hinted that the Spanish football giants might be willing to dip into the January transfer market if a good opportunity arises. However, the coach added that he is happy with the squad at his disposal and he is keen for the return of his defensive mainstay Samuel Umtiti from injury. He also talked about Real Madrid and their La Liga title chances.

When asked whether the Blaugrana will acquire any new players in the ongoing transfer market, Ernesto Valverde said, “We are always open to improving but we will have to see if any players come in. But, in principle, we are happy with what we have and I am focused on the players we have here.”

Despite suffering two losses in the La Liga so far, Barcelona currently sits at the top of the table. There have been reports doing round that club talisman Lionel Messi is not happy with the attacking quality at the club and is wishing the club to make a blockbuster signing to share his attacking burden for the team.

Last year during January, Barcelona dipped deep in the transfer market and spent club record money of £143 million to secure the services of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. Yerry Mina, who has now moved to Everton, was also signed in an £11 million deal.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More