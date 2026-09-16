Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Racing Santander: Will Lamine Yamal Play in Tonight’s La Liga Clash? Check Latest Updates

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Racing Santander: Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will be aiming to maintain their perfect La Liga record when they welcome Racing Santander to Camp Nou on Wednesday night. The Catalan giants have won all five of their league matches so far and will be looking for a sixth consecutive victory. Here are all the latest updates on Lamine Yamal’s availability, Barcelona’s predicted starting XI, match timing and live streaming details.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Against Racing Santander?

Lamine Yamal is available for Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Racing Santander and is included in the possible starting lineup. The winger has been in excellent form at the start of the campaign and, along with Raphinha, has scored six La Liga goals. However, with a busy schedule ahead, Hansi Flick could rotate his squad for the fixture.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Racing Santander, La Liga

Barcelona vs Racing Santander, La Liga Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Camp Nou, Barcelona Kick-off Time: 1:00 AM IST, Thursday, September 17

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander Live on TV?

The Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga clash live on the FanCode app. The match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, September 17.

Barcelona Team News

Barcelona have made an outstanding start to the La Liga campaign, winning all five of their matches and scoring 21 goals while conceding only four. They recorded a 5-0 victory over Valencia before beating Levante 4-2 away from home. Flick’s side then continued their strong run in Europe with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in their opening Champions League match.

With a packed schedule ahead, Flick is expected to rotate his squad against Racing Santander. Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries. Gerard Martín is fit despite suffering a facial cut against Levante, while Lamine Yamal and Marc Casadó are both available for selection.

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Racing Santander

Barcelona Predicted XI: J Garcia, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart, Pedri, Rodri, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha, Yamal.