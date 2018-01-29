Barcelona took all three points from their La Liga clash against Alaves as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored to help script a comeback. Record-signing Philippe Coutinho who made his first start in the competition had an ordinary outing failing to impact the game but was defended by teammate Luis Suarez who felt the Brazilian needs to be given time before being put under the scanner.

Philippe Coutinho failed to hit prime as Barcelona beat Alaves in the La Liga to maintain their run on top of the table. They are now eleven points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and look poised to lift the title with talisman Lionel Messi and midfielder Paulinho in sublime forms. Luis Saurez and Lionel Messi struck late goals to help the Catalan giants come from behind and secure three points from Alaves clutches but Coutinho didn’t have a debut he would have dreamt of in his first La Liga start of the season.

He made a substitute appearance against Espanyol making his debut for his new side since his world record €160million move from Liverpool. After a series of non-impactful performances, teammate Luis Saurez who was earlier humble in helping the Brazilian adopt to the Camp Nou rituals has come up to defend him suggesting it’s not easy to debut at Barca’s arena in the Spanish top flight. It was a moderate display from the Brazil international who despite looking comfortable in the line-up couldn’t exercise his skills to help his side flourish.

“It’s difficult to debut in the Camp Nou in the league,” said Saurez after the win.

“Philippe was very good. He did very well trying to drive in the game and the team are happy with his contribution,” he added.

John Guidetti scored the opener for Alaves in the 23rd minute to put his side ahead in the contest but late goals from Messi and the Uruguayan striker ensured Barcelona to further cement their top spot in the La Liga table. Lionel Messi with his free kick overtook his fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the number of free-kick goals. Messi’s winner was his 21st successful free-kick, one more than Ronaldo’s tally of 20.

Talking about Coutinho’s ordinary outing, he created a few chances for his teammates but failed to accurately judge the speed of Saurez who couldn’t catch up on one of his pacy but fruitful passes. Coutinho would be expected to do a lot more than that when he returns to the pitch for Barca. And unlike in the Alaves win, he would be more content when not substituted as he was to make way for Paco Alcacer.

Saurez who scored for the eight successive time in the La Liga this season revealed Barca went for the kill in the second half and knew what they were playing for. “If you don’t concentrate you don’t win, sometimes looking at the league positions of rival teams does you no good, in the second half we knew what we were playing for and we got the three points,” said the Uruguay international.