Barcelona might be on top of La Liga table yet again with a comfortable lead over eternal rivals Real Madrid but evidently, the Catalan side has lost the vibrance and magnificence that the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar brought to the club. In a bid to reignite the fans’ interest, Barcelona board is actively looking to bring back the missing piece of their jigsaw puzzle back to the club next summer. According to reports, Neymar is also gunning for a move back to the Spanish club after spending just two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

The speculation is rife that the former Santos superstar is unhappy with the French giants after securing a world-record move to PSG. There have been reports of a rift between him and several of his PSG teammates, mainly star hitman Edinson Cavani and apparently, Neymar is looking to force a move away from the club in the summer of 2019. It is still unknown how much money Barcelona will have to pay in order to land the Brazilian talisman who departed the club in an eye-watering deal worth 222 million euros.

On the other hand, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi would be reluctantly to sell his prized asset after just two years of recruiting him. Khelaifi made a statement to the footballing community across Europe boasting the club’s financial prowess and how serious he is in the pursuit of UEFA Champions League.

Ever since making his blockbuster move from Blaugrana to Parc des Princes, the Brazil captain has made 46 appearances for the club scoring 41 goals. He has been the centre of attention at the French club and won a host of domestic competitions at the club.

