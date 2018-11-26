Ousmane Dembele moved to Barcelona in 2017 in a blockbuster €105 million move but has failed to fit the billing. Great things were expected from the French wonderkid and he was seen as a successor to Neymar, but the 21-year-old have merely been a shadow of a player he was at Borussia Dortmund. Moreover, he has added indiscipline both on and off-field to irk the Barcelona coaching staff.

It is a known fact now that Barcelona is actively looking to bring former player Neymar back to the club in January in order to bolster their weakened and ageing attacking lineup. Neymar, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017, would cost a significant fortune for the Catalan giants and in order to raise funds, there are reports that Ousmane Dembele might be offloaded in the next transfer window.

Ousmane Dembele moved to Barcelona in 2017 in a blockbuster €105 million move but has failed to fit the billing. Great things were expected from the French wonderkid and he was seen as a successor to Neymar, but the 21-year-old have merely been a shadow of a player he was at Borussia Dortmund. Moreover, he has added indiscipline both on and off-field to irk the Barcelona coaching staff.

A host of top European clubs, especially in Premier League, are monitoring the situation of Dembele. Both Liverpool and Arsenal have said to be interested in securing the signature of the Frenchman. There are also reports that Barcelona might use him as a makeweight in Neymar deal along with cash.

With a number of players crossing the age of 30 and entering in the twilight of their careers, Barcelona is heavily focusing on building for the future. Long-serving icon Andres Iniesta left the club earlier in the summer, while both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will turn 32 next year.

The prospect of bringing Neymar back to the club will serve the Blaugrana good as he is just 26 years old and is arguably the third best footballer on the planet after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ousmane Dembele, on the other hand, was expected to fill in the big boots of Neymar and light up the Camp Nou with dazzling performances but has been below-par in his 18-month stint at the club.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More