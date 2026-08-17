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Home > Sports News > Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million

Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri in a £76.5 million transfer. The Ballon d'Or winner, Spain World Cup captain and former Premier League star is set to join Hansi Flick's La Liga champions ahead of the new season.

Rodri is set to join Barcelona after La Liga Champions reached an agreement with Manchester City. Image Credit: X/@ManCity
Rodri is set to join Barcelona after La Liga Champions reached an agreement with Manchester City. Image Credit: X/@ManCity

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 09:56 IST

Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City star Rodri, according to multiple sources. The World Cup-winning captain with Spain is set to join the back-to-back La Liga champions as they aim for European glory. The confirmation of the transfer came hours after Manchester City lost the Community Shield final against Arsenal, under new boss Enzo Maresca. Meanwhile, earlier, Barcelona had completed the transfer of Joao Cancelo as a free agent. 

Barcelona Transfer Update: Rodri Leaves Manchester City For £76.5 Million Fee

Barcelona’s previous two bids for Rodri had failed, but the La Liga champions made a third offer over the weekend with a total package of 76.5 million pounds (65.3 million USD). Sources confirmed on Sunday that a deal had been brokered between the two clubs, paperwork exchanged, and now the agreement is being finalised. Rodri, 30, is expected to arrive in Barcelona in the coming days and could be presented as a player before Wednesday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Al Ahly at Camp Nou.

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Rodri Transfer: Busy Transfer Window for Barcelona

The agreement for the Ballon d’Or winner came shortly after sources told ESPN that fullback Joao Cancelo is also set to return to Barcelona, and these two could become Barca’s fourth and fifth signings of the season after the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu.

Barcelona Targets Julian Alvarez From Atletico Madrid

The club is also aiming to secure a striker as well, with their eyes on Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez after the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. 

Rodri was not in the club’s plans originally, but the club seized the opportunity as he made himself available after winning the FIFA World Cup with Spain. A long-term injury faced by Frenkie de Jong has also meant that Barcelona is exploring some new midfielder options in the market. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona’s arch-rivals, had also tried to sign Rodri, but the footballer preferred his next destination to be Barca.

Barcelona Transfer: Rodri’s Trophy-Laden CV in Focus

Rodri is being viewed as a marquee signing by Barcelona, who can take the Hansi Flick-managed side, back-to-back La Liga champions, to newer heights. After spells at Villarreal and Atletico, Rodri joined Man City back in 2019 and has made a rich CV for himself there, with four Premier League titles and a Champions League title, including European Championships and the FIFA World Cup with Spain. He was also named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in both of Spain’s triumphs. The success at the Euros earned Rodri the Ballon d’Or back in 2024.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

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Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million
Tags: BarcelonaHansi FlickJoao CanceloLa LigaManchester CityRodri

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Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million

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Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million
Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million
Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million
Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million

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