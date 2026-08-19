Barcelona vs Al Ahly Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More

Barcelona vs Al Ahly LIVE Streaming: Barcelona will round off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign when they face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou on Wednesday (Aug 19). Barcelona have won the Joan Gamper Trophy 47 times and will be aiming for their 48th title, while Al Ahly will be playing their second and final pre-season friendly before their Egyptian Premier League campaign begins. Ahead of the contest here are all the details including live streaming, Starting XI, team news and more.

Barcelona vs Al Ahly Joan Gamper Trophy Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Al Ahly, Joan Gamper Trophy 2026

Barcelona vs Al Ahly, Joan Gamper Trophy 2026 Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM Spain Time

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly Live on TV in Spain?

Viewers in Spain can watch the Barcelona vs Al Ahly Joan Gamper Trophy match live on Movistar+. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time in Spain.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly Live Streaming in UK and USA?

Fans in the UK and USA can watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly through Barça Play with a membership. The match will also be available through the official FC Barcelona YouTube channel for eligible viewers, subject to regional availability.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly Live on TV in India?

The Barcelona vs Al Ahly Joan Gamper Trophy match will not be telecast on any television channel in India.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Barcelona vs Al Ahly match through Barça Play with a premium subscription. There is no television broadcast available in India. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 19.

Barcelona vs Al Ahly Team News

Barcelona will conclude their pre-season against Al Ahly before opening their La Liga campaign against Elche on August 23. Hansi Flick’s side have played five pre-season matches so far, recording three wins and two defeats, and head into the Joan Gamper Trophy after an impressive 5-2 victory over Basel.

Barcelona have made three signings during the summer, bringing in Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu. The Catalan club are also expected to complete further moves, with Rodri and Joao Cancelo among the players linked with arrivals. Barcelona are also continuing their pursuit of a new striker, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez reportedly a major target.

Al Ahly have played only one pre-season fixture so far, losing 2-1 to CE Europa on August 14. The Egyptian giants will therefore use the Joan Gamper Trophy as their final preparation match before beginning their 2026-27 Egyptian Premier League campaign against Enppi on August 23.

Barcelona vs Al Ahly Confirmed Starting Lineups

Barcelona Starting XI: Joan García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Balde; Bernal, Xavi Espart; Yamal, Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.

Al Ahly Starting XI: Mostafa Shobeir / Mohamed El Shenawy; Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Yassin Marei / Reyad, Mohamed; Marwan Attia, Ahmed Kouka, Emam Ashour; Zizo, Monsef Bakrar, El Shahat.

Barcelona vs Al Ahly Joan Gamper Trophy History

Barcelona have won the Joan Gamper Trophy on 47 occasions and will be targeting their 48th title against Al Ahly. The Catalan club won last year’s edition 5-0 against Como and have not lost the competition since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sampdoria in 2012.

Barcelona vs Al Ahly Match Prediction

Barcelona will enter the contest as favourites given their squad quality, home advantage and stronger pre-season preparation. Flick’s side also produced an impressive 5-2 victory over Basel in their previous outing. Al Ahly will provide a serious test, but Barcelona’s attacking quality and familiarity with the Joan Gamper Trophy should give the hosts the advantage as they look to complete their preparations with another win.