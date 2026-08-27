Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE Streaming: Barcelona will play their first home match of the 2026-27 La Liga season when they welcome Athletic Club to Camp Nou on Thursday, August 27. Hansi Flick’s side made a flying start to their title defence by thrashing Elche 5-0 away from home, while Athletic Club suffered a 3-1 defeat against Sevilla in their opening fixture. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live on TV and online in Spain, UK, USA and India.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026-27

Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026

Thursday, August 27, 2026 Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Friday, August 28) / 8:30 PM Spain Time / 8:00 PM UK Time / 2:30 PM ET

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga match in India.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga match on FanCode. Although there will be no television broadcast in India, the match will be available to stream live on FanCode.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream on Disney+. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM UK time on Thursday, August 27.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga match live on ESPN. The match will kick off at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 27.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live in Spain?

Fans in Spain can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live on Movistar+ and DAZN. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM local time on Thursday, August 27.