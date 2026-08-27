LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

Barcelona could hand new signing Rodri his competitive debut when they host Athletic Club in their first La Liga home match of the 2026-27 season. The Spain international missed the opening-day win over Elche while recovering from back surgery, but Hansi Flick has confirmed that Rodri is expected to play some minutes against Athletic Club.

Will Rodri Make His Debut in Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match? Here's What We Know About Spanish Star
Will Rodri Make His Debut in Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match? Here's What We Know About Spanish Star

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 19:11 IST

Will Rodri Make His Barcelona Debut Against Athletic Club? Barcelona could hand new signing Rodri his competitive debut when the La Liga champions host Athletic Club in their first home match of the 2026-27 season. The Spain captain joined Barcelona from Manchester City for a reported £65 million ($88.3 million) deal earlier this month and missed the opening-day victory at Elche while continuing his recovery from back surgery. However, his progress has been encouraging and he could feature at Camp Nou.

Will Rodri Play Against Athletic Club?

Rodri could make his Barcelona debut against Athletic Club on Thursday. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has indicated that the midfielder is likely to receive some playing time as he continues to regain full fitness following his recent back surgery.

You Might Be Interested In

“The plan is for him to have some minutes against Athletic,” Flick said ahead of the match. Rodri did not feature in Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Elche on Sunday as the club opted to give him additional time to recover.

Rodri’s Barcelona Move

The 30-year-old midfielder completed his move to Barcelona from Manchester City earlier this month in a deal worth around £65 million ($88.3 million). The transfer brought Rodri back to Spanish football after he previously represented Atletico Madrid before moving to the Premier League in 2019.

Rodri spent seven seasons with Manchester City, where he won the Champions League and four Premier League titles. He was also awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after playing a key role in City’s success.

Why Did Rodri Miss Barcelona’s La Liga Opener?

Rodri missed Barcelona’s opening La Liga fixture against Elche as he continued his recovery from back surgery. Barcelona began their title defence in impressive fashion, recording a 5-0 victory away from home.

His progress since joining Barcelona has been positive, however, and Flick now believes the midfielder is ready to take his first competitive steps with his new club.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Team News

Barcelona go into the contest after a convincing 5-0 win over Elche in their opening league match. Flick’s side will now play their first home fixture of the new campaign and will be looking to maintain their winning start.

Athletic Club arrive under new head coach Edin Terzic, who took charge of the Basque side during the summer. The fixture will therefore see Flick come up against his German compatriot, with the two coaches having previously faced one another when Flick’s Bayern Munich defeated Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund 4-2 during the 2020-21 season.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status
Tags: home-hero-pos-7La Liga

RELATED News

Julian Alvarez Transfer News: Atletico Madrid Shut Door on Barcelona Move With Strong Statement, Says ‘No Negotiations’

Asian Games 2026: Will Cricket be Cancelled in Japan? India, Pakistan Raise Concerns Over Pitch And Accommodation | Latest Update

After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside

IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: Sonal Dinusha’s 133 Heroics Deny India Victory as Sri Lanka Force Epic Follow-On Draw in Colombo

India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Ramayana: Who Is Surpanakha? Rakul Preet Singh On The ‘Most Beautiful Woman Of Lanka’ And The Layers Behind Her Character

TRIO – THE VALLEY OF DOOM Brings an Original Indian Anime-Style Fantasy Universe to Cinemas on November 20, 2026

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate

What is the Story Behind Pakistani Influencer Kanwal Aftab’s Viral Video Leak?

The Traitors Season 2: Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Deja Vu’ Moment Ends In Eviction; ‘How Dare You? I Am An…’

Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

When Real Estate Meets Broadway: Inside Prateek Group’s Most Theatrical Evening yet

Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status
Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status
Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status
Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

QUICK LINKS