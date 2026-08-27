Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

Will Rodri Make His Barcelona Debut Against Athletic Club? Barcelona could hand new signing Rodri his competitive debut when the La Liga champions host Athletic Club in their first home match of the 2026-27 season. The Spain captain joined Barcelona from Manchester City for a reported £65 million ($88.3 million) deal earlier this month and missed the opening-day victory at Elche while continuing his recovery from back surgery. However, his progress has been encouraging and he could feature at Camp Nou.

Will Rodri Play Against Athletic Club?

Rodri could make his Barcelona debut against Athletic Club on Thursday. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has indicated that the midfielder is likely to receive some playing time as he continues to regain full fitness following his recent back surgery.

“The plan is for him to have some minutes against Athletic,” Flick said ahead of the match. Rodri did not feature in Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Elche on Sunday as the club opted to give him additional time to recover.

Rodri’s Barcelona Move

The 30-year-old midfielder completed his move to Barcelona from Manchester City earlier this month in a deal worth around £65 million ($88.3 million). The transfer brought Rodri back to Spanish football after he previously represented Atletico Madrid before moving to the Premier League in 2019.

Rodri spent seven seasons with Manchester City, where he won the Champions League and four Premier League titles. He was also awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after playing a key role in City’s success.

Why Did Rodri Miss Barcelona’s La Liga Opener?

Rodri missed Barcelona’s opening La Liga fixture against Elche as he continued his recovery from back surgery. Barcelona began their title defence in impressive fashion, recording a 5-0 victory away from home.

His progress since joining Barcelona has been positive, however, and Flick now believes the midfielder is ready to take his first competitive steps with his new club.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Team News

Barcelona go into the contest after a convincing 5-0 win over Elche in their opening league match. Flick’s side will now play their first home fixture of the new campaign and will be looking to maintain their winning start.

Athletic Club arrive under new head coach Edin Terzic, who took charge of the Basque side during the summer. The fixture will therefore see Flick come up against his German compatriot, with the two coaches having previously faced one another when Flick’s Bayern Munich defeated Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund 4-2 during the 2020-21 season.