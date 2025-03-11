Barcelona vs Benfica: Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Match Time And All You Need To Know

The match is set to kick off at 11:15 PM IST and will be held at Barcelona’s temporary home ground, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Barcelona will take on Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday, March 11 (IST). The Spanish giants hold a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg, thanks to a crucial goal from Raphinha and a strong performance from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. However, Xavi’s side will be without teenage defender Pau Cubarsí, who was sent off in the first leg.

Barcelona will look to build on their lead and secure a spot in the quarter-finals, but Benfica have proven to be formidable opponents. The Portuguese club came close in both their group stage encounter and the first leg of this knockout tie. With their attacking potential, they will be aiming for a comeback win in Spain.

The match is set to kick off at 11:15 PM IST and will be held at Barcelona’s temporary home ground, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports network. Additionally, the game will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Barcelona, under the guidance of Xavi, have shown resilience in the Champions League this season and will hope to capitalize on their home advantage. Benfica, on the other hand, will need to overcome their first-leg deficit and put in a strong performance to keep their European campaign alive.

With both teams keen on advancing, the match promises to be an exciting contest. Football enthusiasts can catch all the action live on TV or via streaming platforms.

