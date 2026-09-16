Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga Match Prediction: Can Lamine Yamal’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga Match Prediction: Barcelona will be aiming to continue their stunning start to the season when they welcome Racing de Santander to Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Hansi Flick’s side are currently top of the La Liga table with 15 points, while Racing sit 10th with seven points from their opening five matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Racing de Santander, La Liga

Barcelona vs Racing de Santander, La Liga Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Camp Nou, Barcelona Kick-off Time: 1:00 AM IST, Thursday, September 17

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander Live on TV?

The Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga match will not be broadcast live on television in India.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga match live via the FanCode app.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Team News

Barcelona have won all five of their La Liga matches this season, scoring 21 goals in the process. Flick’s side will enter the contest after a 4-2 victory over Levante and a 5-1 Champions League success over Feyenoord last week. They currently sit three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have both scored six goals in La Liga this term, with Raphinha operating through the middle. Barcelona’s attacking quality has been a major feature of their perfect league start.

Racing have made an encouraging return to this level after winning last season’s Segunda Division. Jose Alberto Lopez’s side have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats from five matches and are currently 10th on seven points after beating Alaves 2-1.

Racing have not beaten Barcelona since January 2004, while Barcelona have won each of the last eight meetings between the two teams in all competitions.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona Predicted XI: J Garcia, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart, Pedri, Rodri, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha, Yamal.

Racing Santander Predicted XI: Agirrezabala, Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Salinas, Martin, Prati, Garcia, Canales, Vicente, Zabiri.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Match Prediction

Barcelona will enter the match in outstanding form after winning all five of their La Liga fixtures and scoring 21 goals. Racing have shown encouraging form since returning to the division, but Barcelona’s recent dominance in this fixture and attacking quality could see Flick’s side continue their flawless league run.