Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming Details: How To Watch La Liga El Clasico BAR vs RMA LIVE Streaming In Spain, UK, USA

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming Details: Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the latest edition of El Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday (Oct 25), with both Spanish giants looking to strengthen their position in the La Liga title race. Barcelona have won all nine of their opening league matches to collect 27 points, while Real Madrid are third with 21 points. With fans across Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States preparing to watch the high-profile encounter, here are the kick-off timings and live broadcast details for each country.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Details
- Match: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27
- Date: Sunday (Oct 25), 2026
- Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE in Spain?
- Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM local time
- TV Broadcast: Movistar
- Live Streaming: DAZN app and website
Viewers in Spain can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico on Movistar, while live streaming will be available through the DAZN app and website.
How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE in the UK?
- Kick-off Time: 8:00 PM local time
- TV Broadcast: Premier Sports
- Live Streaming: Disney+ app and website
Football fans in the United Kingdom can follow the El Clasico on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream through the Disney+ app and website, according to the provided broadcast details.
How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE in the USA?
- Kick-off Time: 1:00 PM in Los Angeles and 4:00 PM in New York
- TV Broadcast: ESPN
- Live Streaming: ESPN app and website
In the United States, viewers can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on ESPN. Live streaming will also be available through the ESPN app and website.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted Playing XIs
Barcelona Predicted XI: J Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha.
Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois, Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Tchouameni, Bernardo, Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.