Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been life-long rivals now and they don't leave the opportunity to put one over each other to chance. During Barcelona's La Liga game against Deportivo Alaves, Lionel Messi overtook Ronaldo in the number of direct free-kick goals scored. Messi has 21 free-kick goals now while Ronaldo now trails him with 20.

Lionel Messi has played 647 games for Barca across all competitions and has scored an unbelievable 545 goals so far

Barcelona’s goal machine Lionel Messi on Sunday night surpassed Real Madrid hitman Cristiano Ronaldo in the number of free-kick goals. Messi’s feat came after he curled in a beautiful ball from distance in Catalunya’s 2-1 victory against Deportivo Alaves in a La Liga game played at Camp Nou. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were tied at 20 direct-free kick goals in Spain’s top division but after Barca’s latest outing, the Argentine made it 21.

It all happened in the 84th minute of the game, the score was tied at 1-1 and Messi was presented with the opportunity to convert a dead ball. The iconic footballer showed his true magic and scored a perfect free kick making it 2-1 to Barcelona, ultimately clinching victory. Alaves game was special for the Argentine talisman for one more reason – it was his 200th La Liga appearance in Barca’s shirt, which he capped with a fine performance. He helped his side maintain the title charge staying 11 points clear of the second-placed Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table.

In the 200 appearances that Lionel Messi has made in the Spanish League so far, he has scored an incredible 211 goals. Not just that, the diminutive striker has created another 74 assists. Ever since making his debut for Barcelona C side in 2003-2004 campaign, Lionel Messi has played 647 games for Barca across all competitions and has scored an unbelievable 545 goals so far.

While Messi’s Real Madrid counterpart and life-long rival Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an outrageous 426 goals in just 420 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. Ronaldo boasts of a total 30 free-kick goals, 20 in La Liga and 10 in Champions League, since making his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United.