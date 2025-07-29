Baseball Mourns a Legend: Ryne Sandberg Dies at 65 After Brave Cancer Battle

American baseball player and coach, Ryne “Ryno” Sandberg, who is also known as Hall of Fame second baseman, the beloved Chicago Cubs icon, passed away on July 28, 2025, at the age of 65 following a determined battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His fight, which lasted just over a year, was marked by strength, perseverance, and widespread support from fans.

A Relentless Fight Against Prostate Cancer

Ryne Sandberg first went public with his cancer diagnosis in January 2024, sharing that he had begun chemotherapy and radiation treatments. In a hopeful turn, he shared in August that he was cancer-free. Sadly, by December, the cancer had returned and spread to other organs. Despite resuming treatment, he passed away after a seven-month fight.

A Storied Career On and Off the Field

Spending the majority of his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs and later managing the Philadelphia Phillies, Sandberg became one of baseball’s most respected figures. Known for his grit, integrity, and humble leadership, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. His legacy endures as a symbol of excellence and sportsmanship in the game.

Family First: Sandberg’s Life Beyond Baseball

Sandberg is survived by his wife Margaret, five children, and eleven grandchildren. He married high school sweetheart Cindy White in 1979 and had two children, Justin and Lindsey, before their divorce in 1995. That same year, he married Margaret, blending their families. Sandberg often credited his wife and family as his greatest sources of strength during his illness.

Ryne Sandberg’s Net Worth at the Time of Death

At the time of his passing, Ryne Sandberg’s net worth was estimated at USD 16 million as per reports, earned through his successful playing career, managerial stints, endorsements, and appearances as a global ambassador for the sport. His financial success mirrored the impact he had both on the field and in the hearts of baseball fans everywhere.

Also Read: Galáctico Dream: Real Madrid Eye Haaland As Vinicius Junior Exit Rumors Swirl