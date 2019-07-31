Batsman Venugopal Rao: Batsman Venugopal will not be seen in action as he has decided to quit all forms of cricket. Rao, who has represented Men in Blue in 16 ODIs, had made his debut against Sri Lanka back in 2006. He played his last 50-over game in 2006 against West Indies. He has scored 218 runs in his ODI career.

Unlike ODIs, Rao’s has an impressive first-class. In the 121 games, he has scored 7,081 runs coupled with 17 tons and 30 fifties. With an average of 49.93 across his first-class career, he has played a one brilliant unbeaten innings 228 runs against England Lions. His double-ton helped South Zone to chase down the daunting 501 target.

Rao was also seen in action in Indian Premier League between 2007 and 2014. He was a part of Deccan Chargers (2008-10), Delhi Daredevils (2011), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014). The middle-order batsman was the part of Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2000. India had lifted the trophy after beating Sri Lanka. The team was led by former cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Earlier this month, middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu retired from cricket after BCCI’s selection panel did not pick him for the World Cup squad. He announced the retirement quickly after the replacement of Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal in the World Cup.

