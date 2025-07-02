“Battling Two Worlds”: Stefanos Tsitsipas Faces Uncertain Tennis Future Amid Mental and Physical Struggles

Just days before Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas offered a candid glimpse into the personal battles threatening his tennis career. The 26-year-old Greek tennis star, once ranked No. 3 in the world, spoke openly about the anxiety and mental fatigue that have increasingly weighed him down over the past two years. Despite the recent addition of Goran Ivanisevic to his coaching team, Tsitsipas admitted that technical tweaks alone won’t solve what he described as a deep internal imbalance. “I feel like I’m battling two worlds at the same time,” he confessed, referring to the emotional toll of both professional demands and personal expectations.

Emotional Pressure and Family Ties

Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t name names, but his remarks hinted at long-standing tension involving his family, particularly his father and former coach, Apostolos. The Greek star has spoken before about feeling pressured to support his family, even playing doubles with his brother Petros to help him rise in the rankings. Though he’s tried to separate his father’s coaching role from their family relationship, the emotional burden clearly lingers. “I just need to manage the stress better,” he said. “I need to manage moments of uncertainty and figure it out on my own.” The admission reflects a broader identity crisis—one of a man trying to reclaim control over a life that’s felt increasingly not his own.

Mounting Injuries Cast Doubt on Future

On Monday (June 30), Tsitsipas withdrew from his Wimbledon opener with a recurring lower-back injury, a problem he’s been battling since late 2023. Speaking to the media afterward, his tone turned even more grim. “I’m battling many wars these days,” he said. “I feel like I’m left without answers.” The injury affects his ability to rotate during play and has become so persistent that Tsitsipas now questions his future in the sport. While he said in his English interview that he wasn’t ready to make a decision, he was more direct in Greek: he’ll give it one more year before deciding whether to continue competing. For a two-time Grand Slam finalist, this could mark the beginning of a premature exit from the sport he once seemed destined to rule.

