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Home > Sports News > BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga All You Need To Know: Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (Oct 31) in the first Der Klassiker meeting of the Bundesliga season. The two sides are level on 17 points after seven matchweeks, with Bayern occupying the top spot and Dortmund sitting second in the standings. Dortmund will be aiming to challenge Bayern's dominance and strengthen their title credentials, while the hosts will look to extend their impressive recent record against their rivals. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and predicted playing XIs.

BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 21:45 IST

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga All You Need To Know: Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (Oct 31) in the first Der Klassiker meeting of the Bundesliga season. The two sides are level on 17 points after seven matchweeks, with Bayern occupying the top spot and Dortmund sitting second in the standings. Dortmund will be aiming to challenge Bayern’s dominance and strengthen their title credentials, while the hosts will look to extend their impressive recent record against their rivals. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and predicted playing XIs.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Details

  • Match: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 31), 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
  • Kick-off Time: 11:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live on TV in India?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga clash will be broadcast live on the Unite8 Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can catch the live streaming of the Der Klassiker clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund on the Zee5 app and website.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during a training session on October 23. Although his availability for Saturday’s fixture has not yet been confirmed, his recovery is a positive development for the squad ahead of the important encounter.

Bayern head into the match unbeaten in their last five meetings with Borussia Dortmund, having won each of their previous three encounters. The Bavarians also defeated BVB 2-1 in the Supercup on August 22. Dortmund, meanwhile, cannot afford to drop points if they want to maintain their challenge at the top of the Bundesliga table. Niko Kovac’s side have drawn twice in October after missing an opportunity to establish a four-point advantage over their rivals. Another defeat against Bayern would be a significant setback in their title pursuit.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Playing XIs

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Brown, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Karl, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Gregor Kobel, Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson, Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Svensson, Marcel Sabitzer, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy.

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BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
Tags: Bundesliga

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BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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