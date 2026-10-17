BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (Oct 17) in a crucial Bundesliga encounter. The two highest-scoring teams in the German top flight will look to strengthen their positions in the standings, with Bayern aiming to return to winning ways after consecutive draws and Leipzig targeting a third successive victory across competitions. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, venue, live telecast, streaming details and probable playing XIs.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2026-27

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2026-27 Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026

Saturday (Oct 17), 2026 Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Kick-off Time: 10:00 PM IST

10:00 PM IST TV Broadcast in India: Unite8 Sports Network

Unite8 Sports Network Live Streaming in India: Zee5 app and website

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga fixture live on the Unite8 Sports Network, as per the broadcast details provided. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (Oct 17), with both teams aiming to secure an important result.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming in India?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website in India, according to the supplied information. Viewers can check the platform for the match listing and streaming availability ahead of kick-off.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayern Munich head into the contest after a frustrating spell in October. Vincent Kompany’s team were held to a 3-3 draw by Viking FK in the Champions League after recovering from a two-goal deficit to take the lead. However, Michael Olise’s dismissal and a late equaliser denied the Bavarians a victory. That result followed a 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg, leaving Bayern searching for their first win since the international break. Despite the recent setbacks, they remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Probable Playing XIs

Bayern Munich Probable XI: Jonas Urbig, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane.

RB Leipzig Probable XI: Maarten Vandevoordt, Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui, Brajan Gruda, Christopher Nkunku, Antonio Nusa, Romulo.