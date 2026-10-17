LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (Oct 17) in a crucial Bundesliga encounter. The two highest-scoring teams in the German top flight will look to strengthen their positions in the standings, with Bayern aiming to return to winning ways after consecutive draws and Leipzig targeting a third successive victory across competitions. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, venue, live telecast, streaming details and probable playing XIs.

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 18:40 IST

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (Oct 17) in a crucial Bundesliga encounter. The two highest-scoring teams in the German top flight will look to strengthen their positions in the standings, with Bayern aiming to return to winning ways after consecutive draws and Leipzig targeting a third successive victory across competitions. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, venue, live telecast, streaming details and probable playing XIs.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga Match Details

  • Match: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
  • Kick-off Time: 10:00 PM IST
  • TV Broadcast in India: Unite8 Sports Network
  • Live Streaming in India: Zee5 app and website

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga fixture live on the Unite8 Sports Network, as per the broadcast details provided. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (Oct 17), with both teams aiming to secure an important result.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming in India?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website in India, according to the supplied information. Viewers can check the platform for the match listing and streaming availability ahead of kick-off.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayern Munich head into the contest after a frustrating spell in October. Vincent Kompany’s team were held to a 3-3 draw by Viking FK in the Champions League after recovering from a two-goal deficit to take the lead. However, Michael Olise’s dismissal and a late equaliser denied the Bavarians a victory. That result followed a 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg, leaving Bayern searching for their first win since the international break. Despite the recent setbacks, they remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Probable Playing XIs

Bayern Munich Probable XI: Jonas Urbig, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane.

RB Leipzig Probable XI: Maarten Vandevoordt, Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui, Brajan Gruda, Christopher Nkunku, Antonio Nusa, Romulo.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
Tags: Bundesliga

RELATED News

MCI vs IPS, Premier League: Check Manchester City vs Ipswich Town All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

FREE Live IND vs WI 5th T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

‘Can’t Believe He Is Not …’: Former World Cup-Winning Captain Slams Team India Management Over Kuldeep Yadav’s Omission From Past Two IND-WI T20Is

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

‘I Want to Give 400m World Record Crack’: Two-Time Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo Sets Sight on 2028 LA Olympics

LATEST NEWS

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Man Sets Himself on Fire After 300-Metre Road Is Built on His Land Without Permission, Video Goes Viral

50-Year-Old Man Kills Wife With Axe In Field, Ends His Own Life In Punjab; What Happened To Couple?

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Two Minors Kill 17-Year-Old Friend for Gold Chain to Buy Bike and Throw Birthday Party, Then Douse Body to Avoid Arrest

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

‘I Want to Give 400m World Record Crack’: Two-Time Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo Sets Sight on 2028 LA Olympics

Family Waiting for Death Body, Doctor Drinking, Resting Inside Post-Mortem Room, Suspended – Watch

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

QUICK LINKS