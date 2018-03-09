Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bern Leno is not expecting anyone to challenge Bayern Munich's overall dominance in the Bundesliga sooner or later. Sitting on the top of the league table and enjoying 20 points unassailable lead, Bayern Munich are on the verge of securing another historic Bundesliga title. Leno said that the run for the championship is boring, but in the first place, it's very exciting. Leno feels the Bavarian giants have possibilities on the financial side along with the league supremacy.

It looks like Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bern Leno is pretty much aware of his fate in German league as he didn’t expect anyone to challenge Bayern Munich’s overall dominance in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian giants despite a not so bright start to their campaign which saw Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from the Allianz Arena in midseason have regrouped themselves by making Bundesliga race a lone horse race. The Bavarian giants are on the verge of securing another historic Bundesliga title. Bayern are sitting on the top of the league table and are 20 points ahead of them there not so close rivals Schalke.

With Bayern securing the top spot of the Bundesliga summit, the remaining three Champions League spots is still anybody’s game. Schalke are second on 43 points in 25 games and they are closely followed by Borussia Dortmund who are tied on points with Eintracht. With 42 points, Dortmund are only ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt only on goal difference. Behind Eintracht and Borussia Dortmund are Berd Leno’s Bayer Leverkusen who are in competing for the ticket of Champions League football next season. Acknowledging the unassailable lead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season, Leno said that the Bavarian giants have possibilities on the financial side along with the league table.

“You have to admit, honestly, that the gap to Bayern is very big,” the German international was quoted as saying by Omnisport. “Not only in the table, also on the financial side they have more possibilities. Stressing upon the depth of Bayern Munich, Leno asserted that clubs like Leverkusen find it difficult to rotate players when playing in Europe while Bayern on the other can change the whole team.”The people say that the Bundesliga is boring. Well, the run for the championship is boring, but behind the first place it’s very exciting,” he added.

