Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich manager said that the upcoming quarter final clash with Barcelona, would be a clash with the whole team, and not just their star player, Messi.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an “enormous quality” and they are not just focusing on Lionel Messi.

“It’s not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona. Of course, we have thought about how we will play against him,” Goal.com quoted Flick as saying. “It is possible that we will play together to counter him as a team. We have to recognise the spaces, put him under pressure and try to win the one-on-one duels,” he added.



Also, Flick stressed that Messi is not the only player from their side who stands out as he named other ‘top’ Barcelona players.“We have the necessary respect for Barcelona because they have been the dominant team in recent years. Many coaches and clubs have been inspired by Barca. They’re nice to watch, the way they play, the way they train, their enthusiasm,” he said.



“Messi is not the only player who stands out. [Gerard] Pique, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Ivan] Rakitic and [Luis] Suarez are top players. [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen is a world-class goalkeeper. They have enormous quality and experience and we have to go against that as a team and bring our quality. We have a plan and hope that it works,” Flick added.



Bayern Munich will take on Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

