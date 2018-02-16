Columbian international James Rodriguez believes Bayern Munich are still strong favourites to lift the UEFA Champions League title this season. James, whi joined Bayern Munich last season from Real Madrid has hit top gear at Allianz Arena since his arrival. On Tuesday, the four times European champions will host Beşiktaş next in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at Allianze Arena. Bayern Munich are also ascertained to hire his services permanently and are expected to prepare a bid around €42m in 2019 to Real Madrid.

Columbian international James Rodriguez has branded his current club Bayern Munich as the favourites to lift the famous UEFA Champions League trophy this season. With his remark, James might’ve handed more pressure on his Bavarian giants who didn’t grab the first position in the group stages of Champions League. Bayern came second in Group B of the Champions League and were decimated comprehensively by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain at the Parc Des Princes. After missing regular football action in Madrid, James was signed by then Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid last year.

The 26-year old midfielder has hit top gear at Allianz Arena since his arrival. Rodriques believes despite their early heavy pounding to PSG, Bayern Munich can still turn out to be eventual winners of UEFA Champions League this season. On Tuesday, the four times European champions will host Beşiktaş next in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at Allianze Arena. James, who was given less starts by his former manager Zinedine Zidane when he played for Real Madrid last season believes with a super team and top players, Bayern can definitely clinch the European title.

“Bayern is my favourite to win the Champions League,” James was quoted as saying by German outlet Sport Bild.“We have a super team with top players. Why shouldn’t we win the Champions League,” James asked. The Columbian is currently taking German classes two-three times a week. Appreciating Bayern Munich boss, James said Jupp Heynckes being fluent in Spanish has helped him flourish at Allianze Arena. “That [speaking Spanish] has helped a great deal to integrate better into the game,” James said in a statement. As per reports, the Bavarian giants are paying a loan fee of €6.5 million-per-season to James’s parent club. Bayern Munich are also ascertained to hire his services permanently and are expected to prepare a bid around €42m in 2019 to Real Madrid.