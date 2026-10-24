Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has suffered a massive health scare as he was rushed to the hospital on Friday after collapsing during a training session. The Belgian had already been nursing a virus and things escalated on Friday.

“Vincent ​Kompany’s health ​is our ⁠top priority” – Max Eberl

“On Friday, Vincent ​Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during ⁠a training session for Bayern’s reserve team. The head coach of the professional ​squad had been observing the second team’s session. Kompany is currently undergoing a thorough examination in the hospital and will ​remain under medical care. For the time ​being, his coaching staff will manage all training and match-related ‌operations,” ​the club said.

The ⁠Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

“Vincent ​Kompany’s health ​is our ⁠top priority. At Bayern, we ​will do everything we can to ​ensure ⁠he makes a speedy recovery. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and he ⁠will ​be given as much time ​as he needs. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a quick ​recovery,” said Max Eberl, Bayern’s Board Member for Sport.

The 40-year-old has significant achievements both as a player and coach. The veteran plied his trade for Manchester City from 2008 to 2019, winning four English Premier League (EPL) and EFL titles each and 2 FA Cup and FA Community Shield crowns apiece. Kompany had also won the Premier League Player of The Season award in 2011-12. For Manchester City, he yielded 18 goals in 265 appearances. Kompany also helped Belgium secure third place in FIFA World Cup 2018 and fourth place in the Summer Olympics 2008 while making 89 appearances for them.

As far as his managerial career goes, he took charge of Bayern Munich in 2024 and guided them to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

(With inputs from Reuters)