LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has suffered a massive health scare as he was rushed to the hospital on Friday after collapsing during a training session.

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session. (Image Credits: X)
Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 12:08 IST

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has suffered a massive health scare as he was rushed to the hospital on Friday after collapsing during a training session. The Belgian had already been nursing a virus and things escalated on Friday.

You Might Be Interested In

“Vincent ​Kompany’s health ​is our ⁠top priority” – Max Eberl

“On Friday, Vincent ​Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during ⁠a training session for Bayern’s reserve team. The head coach of the professional ​squad had been observing the second team’s session. Kompany is currently undergoing a thorough examination in the hospital and will ​remain under medical care. For the time ​being, his coaching staff will manage all training and match-related ‌operations,” ​the club said.

The ⁠Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.
“Vincent ​Kompany’s health ​is our ⁠top priority. At Bayern, we ​will do everything we can to ​ensure ⁠he makes a speedy recovery. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and he ⁠will ​be given as much time ​as he needs. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a quick ​recovery,” said Max Eberl, Bayern’s Board Member for Sport.

The 40-year-old has significant achievements both as a player and coach. The veteran plied his trade for Manchester City from 2008 to 2019, winning four English Premier League (EPL) and EFL titles each and 2 FA Cup and FA Community Shield crowns apiece. Kompany had also won the Premier League Player of The Season award in 2011-12. For Manchester City, he yielded 18 goals in 265 appearances. Kompany also helped Belgium secure third place in FIFA World Cup 2018 and fourth place in the Summer Olympics 2008 while making 89 appearances for them.

As far as his managerial career goes, he took charge of Bayern Munich in 2024 and guided them to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2024-25 and 2025-26. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session
Tags: Bayern Munich FCVincent Kompany

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Seemingly Drops Catch At Slip After Eight-Ball Duck On Day 1 Of NZ-A vs IND-A 1st Unofficial Test

IPL 2027: Kieron Pollard Replaces Mahela Jayawardene As Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach

Silicon Valley Open 2026: Anahat Singh Bows Out Of Tournament After Losing To Sivasangari Subramaniam In Semi-Finals

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Standing Ovation From Royal Guests in Entire Auditorium Before Receiving Princess of Asturias Award

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop

Watch Viral Video: Badaun Clash Between Two Groups Turns Violent, Women Attacked With Sticks After Heated Argument

Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028

‘It Was Like A Death’: Avantika Malik On Divorce From Imran Khan After 8 Years Of Marriage

Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal

Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session
Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session
Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session
Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session
Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing During Training Session

QUICK LINKS