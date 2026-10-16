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Home > Sports News > Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash

Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany remains confident despite consecutive draws against Augsburg and Viking. With RB Leipzig next in the Bundesliga, Bayern aim to regain winning form before crucial Champions League clashes against Arsenal and Bundesliga encounters against Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Vincent Kompany has backed Bayern Munich to bounce back after back-to-back draws. Image Credit: X/@FCBayern
Vincent Kompany has backed Bayern Munich to bounce back after back-to-back draws. Image Credit: X/@FCBayern

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 14:39 IST

Bayern Munich are getting closer to their optimal form, even though they have drawn their last two games, coach Vincent Kompany stated on Friday. The reigning German champions, who will host RB Leipzig on Saturday, have ended their previous two matches with a draw – first a 2-2 against Augsburg that featured the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, and next a thrilling 3-3 against underdogs Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They looked far from convincing in both matches, missing chances and looking shaky at the back, and having to come from behind both times to rescue draws.

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They are currently in third spot in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund.

“We want to attack,” Kompany told a press conference. “We have the feeling that there are a lot of things behind the perception of these two results. I have the feeling it is just before we show our very best version.

“In the last two matches we shot 50 times on goal. If we do a few things better then we are not too far from our very best version.”

Bayern have busy weeks coming up and after Leipzig – they face Arsenal in the Champions League before taking on leaders Freiburg in the Bundesliga. They then host Dortmund in Der Klassiker on October 31 after a German Cup second-round match against Magdeburg.

“These moments that some people think might be difficult we say these are the best moments you can have in your career. If you win these matches then you have created some moments,” Kompany said.

“We are sharp and motivated… we look forward to these matches to measure ourselves against the best.

“The lads reach the limit in every training session and it is fun to watch. They know it is now best to talk on the pitch.”

(With Agency Inputs)

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Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash
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Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash

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Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash
Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash
Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash
Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash
Bayern Munich News: Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Statement After Back-to-Back Draws Ahead of RB Leipzig Clash

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