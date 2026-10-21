Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Injury News: Why Joshua Kimmich Will Miss Tonight’s UEFA Champions League Clash?

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Injury News: Bayern Munich will be without midfielder Joshua Kimmich for their UEFA Champions League showdown against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21. The German champions confirmed that the 31-year-old will miss the crucial league-phase fixture following a bereavement in his immediate family.

The development is a major setback for Bayern, who were already facing several selection issues before their match against Mikel Arteta’s team. Kimmich’s absence will require the coaching staff to adjust their midfield plans for one of the most important fixtures of the Champions League matchday.

Why Is Joshua Kimmich Missing Bayern Munich vs Arsenal?

Kimmich will not be available for the visit of Arsenal due to the death of a close relative. His absence from training on Tuesday was not reported as injury-related, with assistant boss Aaron Danks stating the German midfielder’s absence was for personal reasons.

Bayern later announced the loss and stated that the family should be given space and time to grieve. The club also asked the media to not request any more information and to stay out of the subject.

Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern this season, blending defensive work with a position that controls the pace of the game and gets their attack moving. Their loss will be felt against an Arsenal side that press high and dominate the middle of the park.

Bayern Munich Injury News: Who Else Will Miss the Arsenal Match?

Kimmich will not be the only star missing for Bayern. French winger Michael Olise will also be absent through suspension following his red card against Viking FK in the last Champions League game.

But, Jamal Musiala is out of action as he is still getting back to full fitness after a thigh problem. The absence of the attacker will deprive Bayern of some firepower against the EPL side.

Before the setback to Arsenal, Bayern had also feared they might lose goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was sidelined with a foot injury. But the Germany international was back in training before the Munich clash, providing them with an injection of hope.

Head coach Vincent Kompany has been suffering from a virus also and it remains unclear whether he will be able to manage from the touchline.

How Will Kimmich’s Absence Affect Bayern Munich?

Kimmich’s absence could leave Bayern short of experience and control in the middle of the pitch. Aleksandar Pavlovic is one option to anchor the midfield, while Tom Bischof could be considered as a partner. Konrad Laimer is another alternative if the coaching staff decide to adjust their formation.