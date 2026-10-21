Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction: Bayern Munich will host Arsenal in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21. The clash brings together the reigning domestic champions of Germany and England, with both clubs aiming to strengthen their positions in the competition.

The Gunners have collected the maximum six points from their two Champions League games this campaign, thrashing Lille 3-0 in their most recent encounter, while Bayern returned a 3-3 draw with Viking FK from their latest European game to win their latest Bundesliga game 6-1 at RB Leipzig.

Having Harry Kane spearheading their attack and Bukayo Saka roaming the attack for Arsenal, the clash between the two top European clubs should be an exciting contest.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Kick-off: 9:00 PM CEST (Thursday, October 22, at 12:30 AM IST)

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Injury News

Bayern are going to be without Michael Olise, who is suspended, and Jamal Musiala, who also suffers from a thigh injury. The club confirmed they had also asked for privacy for midfielder Joshua Kimmich following a family bereavement, with Manuel Neuer’s availability also having been questioned due to injury.

Arsenal also face their own set of injuries with William Saliba, who has a back problem, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis all out. Noni Madueke might get a start after coming off the bench to make an impact, as Mikel Arteta aims to keep the good momentum in Europe going.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting Lineups

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Pavlovic, Bischof; Karl, Saibari, Diaz; Kane.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke; Gyokeres.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Champions League clash live on the Sony Sports Network television channels, with online streaming available through the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction

Bayern’s home support and Harry Kane’s goal threat will make them a fearsome side even without important players. But Arsenal’s defensive shape, perfect start to the Champions League and attacking quality may be what gets them through.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-2 Arsenal