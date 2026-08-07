Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch BAY vs AST Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Club Friendly LIVE Streaming: Bayern Munich will take on Aston Villa in the Audi Football Summit as part of their Audi Summer Tour at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Friday, August 7. Vincent Kompany’s side head into the contest after a 2-1 victory over Jeju SK during their pre-season tour and will be aiming to conclude the trip on a winning note. Aston Villa, the reigning UEFA Europa League champions, are also using the fixture as an important test ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Club Friendly Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa, Audi Football Summit (Club Friendly)

Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa, Audi Football Summit (Club Friendly) Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Venue: Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong Kick-off Time: 5:30 PM IST (2:00 PM CEST)

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Live on TV?

The Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly is not expected to be televised on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Audi Football Summit live on FC Bayern TV PLUS. Match updates and live text commentary will also be available on the FC Bayern official website and the FC Bayern app.

Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Team News

Bayern Munich are nearing the end of their Audi Summer Tour after training camps in South Korea and Hong Kong. Vincent Kompany confirmed that while the result is important, the primary objective is improving match fitness and tactical sharpness ahead of the new season. Aston Villa will also use the clash to fine-tune preparations, with several new signings and young players expected to feature.

Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Predicted Playing XIs

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Vincent Manuba, Filip Pavic, Kim Min-jae, Hiroki Ito, Joao Palhinha, Tom Bischof, Felipe Chavez, Guido Della Rovere, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Luis Diaz.

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Marco Bizot, Matty Cash, TJ Carroll, Victor Lindelof, Triston Rowe, Lamare Bogarde, Joao Gomes, Alysson, Emiliano Buendia, Alejandro Garnacho, Evann Guessand.

Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Match Prediction

Both clubs are expected to rotate their squads in this pre-season fixture, but Bayern Munich’s experience, attacking quality and momentum from their recent win over Jeju SK could give them a slight edge. Aston Villa possess enough quality to make it a competitive contest, though Bayern may narrowly emerge victorious.