Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Match Prediction: Can Harry Kane and Co Start on Winning Note? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Match Prediction: Bayern Munich will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase campaign against Bodo/Glimt at the Allianz Arena on Friday (Sep 11). Vincent Kompany’s side will be aiming to return to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by Schalke 04, while Bodo/Glimt head into the contest on a run of seven consecutive wins across all competitions. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Friday, September 11, 2026 Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming?

The Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Bayern Munich will be looking to get back to winning ways after their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 season was interrupted by a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Schalke 04 on Saturday. The Bavarians had previously won three domestic matches in a row, including a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on August 22. Bayern also reached the Champions League semifinals last season and will be aiming to make a strong start to their latest European campaign.

Bodo/Glimt arrive in Munich in impressive form, with the Norwegian side targeting an eighth consecutive victory across all competitions. Bayern have also won their opening Champions League fixture in each of their last 22 campaigns, giving Vincent Kompany’s side plenty of confidence ahead of the clash.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted Playing XIs

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Neuer, Laimer, Kim, Upamecano, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Diaz, Kane.

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI: Haikin, Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan, Auklend, Berg, Fet, Blomberg, Helmersen, Hauge.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Match Prediction

Bayern Munich will enter the contest as the clear favourites, particularly with home advantage and a strong record in their opening Champions League fixtures. Harry Kane and Bayern’s attacking quality could prove decisive against a Bodo/Glimt side that has been in excellent form. However, the visitors’ seven-match winning streak means Bayern cannot afford to be complacent. The Bavarians are likely to start their Champions League campaign with a victory at the Allianz Arena.