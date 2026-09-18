Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction: Who Will Bundesliga Clash? Check Likely Lineups, Live Streaming Details, Team News And More

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Prediction: Bayern Munich will aim to maintain their impressive Bundesliga form at the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign as they welcome FC Union Berlin to the Allianz Arena on Friday. 18 September. Already installed as big-sides for the Bundesliga clash, Kompany’s men could find themselves at the summit come the end of the round if they manage to get the better of the newly promoted team away on Friday. Domestically, Union is still looking for their first win of this campaign, and they will face a sizeable task if they are to get the better of Bayern.

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin

Competition: Bundesliga 2026-27

Date: September 18, 2026

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Kick-off: 12:00 AM IST (September 19)

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Live Streaming Details

In India, football spectators can watch live on Unite8 Sports the football match of Bundesliga 2026-27 season Bayern Munich and FC Union Berlin. The fixture of the match can be live-streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern have received a huge boost going into the game, with the line-up said to be almost fully fit after Vincent Kompany reports that he is able to have a near fully-fit squad available. Serge Gnabry should be back from injury and start, but the Bavarians will probably rotate because of this, with the international break due around the corner. Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are all likely to start.

FC Union Berlin Team News

Union Berlin have had a slow start to the campaign, taking just one point from their opening three Bundesliga games. The visitors are currently missing a number of players with injury issues, with Oliver Burke, Marvin Friedrich and Josip Juranovic among those out. Jerome Roussillon’s side are also missing a few important defenders, while Imeri is a doubt for the journey to Munich.

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Predicted Starting Lineups

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting XI: Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

FC Union Berlin Predicted Starting XI: Ronnow; Trimmel, Uduokhai, Querfeld, Rothe; Haberer, Khedira, Kemlein; Jeong, Hollerbach, Ilic

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Prediction

On the face of it, Bayern should have the edge. The Bavarians have much the better strength in depth, an advantage playing at home, and a dominant head-to-head record against Union Berlin. The visitors have had a poor season defensively and have already shipped well over what would be expected against the better sides. Union can definitely test some teams, but Bayern’s attacking strength should be daunting enough.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 FC Union Berlin.

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