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Home > Sports News > Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in Germany, US, UK, And More

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in Germany, US, UK, And More

Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday (Aug 15) in the 2026 Telekom Cup. The match will serve as Bayern Munich's final pre-season test before Vincent Kompany's side face Borussia Dortmund in the newly introduced Franz Beckenbauer Supercup next weekend.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in Germany, US, UK, And More
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in Germany, US, UK, And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 18:46 IST

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Club Friendly LIVE Streaming: Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday (Aug 15) in the 2026 Telekom Cup. The match will serve as Bayern Munich’s final pre-season test before Vincent Kompany’s side face Borussia Dortmund in the newly introduced Franz Beckenbauer Supercup next weekend. Bayern have bounced back from their opening 2-1 defeat to Wehen Wiesbaden with consecutive 2-1 victories over Jeju SK FC and Aston Villa during their Audi Summer Tour. RB Leipzig, meanwhile, have appointed former Bayern Munich defender Martín Demichelis as their new head coach and will be looking to make a strong impression ahead of the new season.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Club Friendly Match Details

  • Match: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, 2026 Telekom Cup
  • Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
  • Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST / 3:30 PM CEST / 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT
  • Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live on TV?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig pre-season clash will not be available on traditional TV channels in the United States. The match will instead be available through streaming platforms.

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How to Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming?

Fans can watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig through FC Bayern TV Plus via the FC Bayern app and official website. The match will also be available through the FC Bayern YouTube Channel and MagentaTV/MagentaSport.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayern Munich have received a boost with Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano returning to team activities this week. Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala had already rejoined group sessions earlier in August while continuing their individual rehabilitation work.

RB Leipzig will be without Assan Ouédraogo and Christoph Baumgartner for the Telekom Cup clash. The club will be led by new head coach Martín Demichelis, who spent seven years at Bayern Munich as a player before beginning his coaching career.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Expected Playing XIs

Bayern Munich Expected XI: Manuel Neuer, Sacha Boey, Jonathan Tah, Kim Min-jae, Nathaniel Brown, Aleksandar Pavlović, Tom Bischof, Tim Binder, Arijon Ibrahimović, Maycon Cardoso, Konrad Laimer.

RB Leipzig Expected XI: Maarten Vandevoordt, Benjamin Henrichs, Maxime Estève, Castello Lukeba, Max Finkgräfe, Arthur Vermeeren, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Andrija Maksimović, Johan Bakayoko, Rômulo, Tidiam Gomis.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Match Prediction

Bayern Munich will enter the Telekom Cup clash with confidence after winning their last two pre-season matches. The return of several key players also strengthens Vincent Kompany’s squad, while RB Leipzig will be keen to make a positive start under Martín Demichelis. Bayern’s home advantage and recent momentum could give them the edge in what should be an important final pre-season test.

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Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in Germany, US, UK, And More
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Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in Germany, US, UK, And More
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