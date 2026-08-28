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Home > Sports News > Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: Bayern Munich will begin their Bundesliga title defence when they host VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Friday, August 28. The reigning champions will be looking to start the new campaign with a victory after lifting another major trophy, while Stuttgart arrive as one of the league's stronger challengers following two top-four finishes in the last three seasons. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart live on TV and online in Germany, UK, USA and India.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 21:10 IST

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: Bayern Munich will begin their Bundesliga title defence when they host VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Friday, August 28. The reigning champions will be looking to start the new campaign with a victory after lifting another major trophy, while Stuttgart arrive as one of the league’s stronger challengers following two top-four finishes in the last three seasons. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart live on TV and online in Germany, UK, USA and India.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga Match Details

  • Match: Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga 2026-27
  • Date: Friday, August 28, 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
  • Kick-off Time: 12:00 AM IST (Saturday, August 29) / 8:30 PM CEST / 2:30 PM ET

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Live on TV in Germany?

Viewers in Germany can watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart on Sky Sports Bundesliga. The match will kick off at 8:30 PM CEST on Friday, August 28.

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Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Live in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart live on BBC Sport in English. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM UK time on Friday, August 28.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Live in the USA?

Football fans in the United States can watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart live on Fandango in English. Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo and Peacock. The match will kick off at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, August 28.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart on ZEE5. Television coverage in India will be available through Unite8 Sports. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST on Saturday, August 29.

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Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
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Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

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