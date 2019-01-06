Earlier on January 3, Franck Ribery posted a video of him on his Twitter handle which showed him enjoying a golden steak nicely done by the chef of the restaurant himself. Reportedly, the steak that the Frenchman was enjoying costs over £1000 and that triggered a lot of people on the internet asking him about his lavish lifestyle.

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery usually lets his feet do the talking for him on the pitch to give a befitting reply to his detractors but on Saturday, the French footballer lost his cool and launched a full-blown attack against the ones who recently criticised his lifestyle. In an abusive rant, Ribery called out the journalists who pointed out his visit to Salt Bae’s restaurant during the Bundesliga break and termed the criticism unfair.

No better way to start the year than with a dash of salt and a visit to my Turkish brother 🇹🇷👌🏼 #SaltBae #fr7👑 #ELHAMDOULILLAH🤲🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/O5ztj4mueq — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) January 3, 2019

On Saturday, the 35-year-old winger took to his Twitter handle yet again and posted a volatile message retaliating to the criticism. Ribery said in a collection of messages on his personal Twitter account: “Let’s set things straight in 2019. Let’s start with the envious, the angry, the people that have been spawned from a broken condom. F*ck your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree.”

“I owe you nothing, my success is thanks to god, myself and my family and friends who believed in me. The others were always merely stones in my shoes. Secondly, to the pseudo-journalists that always criticised me and my actions (last example, the price of my food!),” he added in the post.

He continued, “When I give [to charity] (because I’ve been taught to always give when I receive a lot) why no big national media is talking about it? You would rather talk about the vacation that I spent with my family, you watch my every move, what I eat and so on… You’re always here for this kind of futility.”

