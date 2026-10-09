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Home > Sports News > BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?

BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?

With Australia's flagship T20 competition in Big Bash League 16's opener set to be played in Chennai, there is bound to be considerable excitement among the fans. With the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai set to stage the fixture on December 12th, the tickets will go live on October 10th.

BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them? (Image Credits: X)
BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 22:11 IST

With Australia’s flagship T20 competition in Big Bash League 16’s opener set to be played in Chennai, there is bound to be considerable excitement among the fans. With the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai set to stage the fixture on December 12th, the tickets will go live on October 10th. But how can fans buy the tickets?

How to buy tickets for Big Bash League 16 opener?

With Phase-1 of the tickets set to go on sale on October 10 from noon, fans can book through the online platforms and it will available only via District, the mobile application and District.in. The highest prized seats are KMK Terrace and C Hospitality Box, costing ₹3500 and ₹6000, respectively. The tickets for the F-Lower tier are prized at ₹1000, J & K Lower Tier tickets are priced at 2,500 and upper tier tickets cost ₹2000.

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BBL 16: Defending Champions Perth Scorchers to be in action against the Melbourne Renegades in Chennai

The opening match of the tournament itself will be defending champions Perth Scorchers taking on the Melbourne Renegades. Scorchers had notably won their sixth title last season by defeating the Sydney Sixers in the final. Alistair Dobson, Executive General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, had issued a statement in July stating:

“Our sport has such an authentic connection in India. This game is also part of a much bigger initiative across both our governments and shows that cricket is a connector for both our countries, and that both the Australian and Indian governments see that and want to be part of it. We’re hugely excited by the opportunity and we expect the match will be the most-watched game in Australian domestic league history for any sport. We’re grateful for the support of the Australian government and the Centre for Australia-India Relations in helping bring this historic match to life.”

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Contracted for BBL|16: Michael Archer (contracted until BBL|16), Jonny Bairstow (BBL|16), Jason Behrendorff (BBL|17), Michael Bracewell (BBL|16), Josh Brown (BBL|17), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), Sam Elliott (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|16), Ben Manenti (BBL|16), Ollie Peake (BBL|17), Tom Rogers (BBL|16), Callum Stow (BBL|16), Will Sutherland (BBL|17).

Perth Scorchers Squad: Ashton Agar (contracted until BBL|17), Mahli Beardman (BBL|16), Cooper Connolly (BBL|16), Brody Couch (BBL|16), Zak Crawley (BBL|16), Joel Curtis (BBL|16), Aaron Hardie (BBL|17), Calvin Harrison (BBL|16), Mitch Marsh (BBL|17), Will Malajczuk (BBL|16), Lance Morris (BBL|16), Joel Paris (BBL|16), Jhye Richardson (BBL|16), Ashton Turner (BBL|18)

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BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?
Tags: BBLbig-bash-leagueMelbourne RenegadesPerth Scorchers

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BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?

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BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?

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BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?
BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?
BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?
BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?
BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?

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