LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Cricket Australia has officially unveiled the complete fixture list for the Big Bash League 2026-27 (BBL|16), with the tournament set to begin with a historic season opener in Chennai, India, on December 12. The opening fixture will mark the first-ever BBL match to be played outside Australia, highlighting the league's growing global footprint ahead of another action-packed season.

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates
BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 14:00 IST

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Cricket Australia has officially unveiled the complete fixture list for the Big Bash League 2026-27 (BBL|16), with the tournament set to begin with a historic season opener in Chennai, India, on December 12. The opening fixture will mark the first-ever BBL match to be played outside Australia, highlighting the league’s growing global footprint ahead of another action-packed season.

The 2026-27 season will feature all eight franchises battling for the BBL title across Australia’s major cricket venues, with several marquee clashes scheduled during the Christmas-New Year period. Cricket Australia has also retained popular festive fixtures, while fans can look forward to blockbuster derbies in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

You Might Be Interested In

Historic Chennai Opener Headlines BBL|16

The biggest talking point of the schedule is the opening match in Chennai on December 12, making it the first time a Big Bash League fixture will be staged overseas. The landmark event is expected to strengthen cricket ties between Australia and India while expanding the competition’s international audience.

BBL 2026-27 Key Dates

Tournament begins: December 12, 2026 (Chennai, India)
Christmas Eve fixture: December 24, 2026
Regular season: December 12, 2026 – January 2027
Final: January 2027 (date as per official finals schedule)

BBL 2026-27 Complete Fixtures

The BBL|16 schedule includes home-and-away matches featuring Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Fans will also witness blockbuster clashes across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Canberra and Launceston during the holiday period before the tournament moves into the finals.

Major Highlights of the BBL|16 Schedule

Apart from the historic Chennai opener, Cricket Australia has retained several fan-favourite fixtures, including the traditional Christmas Eve match and key rivalry contests throughout the festive season. The schedule has also been designed to maximise prime-time viewing and attendance during Australia’s summer holidays.

Where to Check the Full BBL 2026-27 Schedule?

Fans can access the complete BBL|16 fixture list, including match dates, venues and start times, through Cricket Australia’s official website and the Big Bash League’s digital platforms. Ticket details for individual matches are expected to be released closer to the start of the tournament.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates
Tags: BBL

RELATED News

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Telecast Channel, OTT And Match Time

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO

India Women’s Cricket Team Honours Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont With Signed Jerseys After Historic Lord’s Test Win | WATCH VIDEO

WWE RAW Results July 13: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi Confirmed, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Explode Before SummerSlam

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

LATEST NEWS

Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Row: SC Refuses Friday Namaz Inside Complex, Orders Alternate Site; Seeks Centre, MP Govt and ASI Reply

MG Unveils Two Exciting Concept Cars Combining Sporting Heritage and Advanced Technology at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

What Happened Inside the Moving Car in Maharashtra? Husband Allegedly Kills Wife, Drives to Police Station With Her Body

Why Was EBIX Chairman Vikas Garg Arrested? ED Attaches Rs 940 Crore Assets in Money Laundering Probe

18 Mothers Dead, 7 On Dialysis: What’s Behind Rajasthan’s Maternal Death Mystery?

What is CBSE’s R3 Rule? Third Language Compulsory for Classes 9, 10; What Happens If Students Fail?

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India

‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates
BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates
BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates
BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

QUICK LINKS