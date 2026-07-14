BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Cricket Australia has officially unveiled the complete fixture list for the Big Bash League 2026-27 (BBL|16), with the tournament set to begin with a historic season opener in Chennai, India, on December 12. The opening fixture will mark the first-ever BBL match to be played outside Australia, highlighting the league’s growing global footprint ahead of another action-packed season.

The 2026-27 season will feature all eight franchises battling for the BBL title across Australia’s major cricket venues, with several marquee clashes scheduled during the Christmas-New Year period. Cricket Australia has also retained popular festive fixtures, while fans can look forward to blockbuster derbies in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Summer plans sorted! Your #BBL16 schedule has landed 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/AGSVp8OgVL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 14, 2026

Historic Chennai Opener Headlines BBL|16

The biggest talking point of the schedule is the opening match in Chennai on December 12, making it the first time a Big Bash League fixture will be staged overseas. The landmark event is expected to strengthen cricket ties between Australia and India while expanding the competition’s international audience.

BBL 2026-27 Key Dates

Tournament begins: December 12, 2026 (Chennai, India)

Christmas Eve fixture: December 24, 2026

Regular season: December 12, 2026 – January 2027

Final: January 2027 (date as per official finals schedule)

BBL 2026-27 Complete Fixtures

The BBL|16 schedule includes home-and-away matches featuring Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Fans will also witness blockbuster clashes across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Canberra and Launceston during the holiday period before the tournament moves into the finals.

Major Highlights of the BBL|16 Schedule

Apart from the historic Chennai opener, Cricket Australia has retained several fan-favourite fixtures, including the traditional Christmas Eve match and key rivalry contests throughout the festive season. The schedule has also been designed to maximise prime-time viewing and attendance during Australia’s summer holidays.

Where to Check the Full BBL 2026-27 Schedule?

Fans can access the complete BBL|16 fixture list, including match dates, venues and start times, through Cricket Australia’s official website and the Big Bash League’s digital platforms. Ticket details for individual matches are expected to be released closer to the start of the tournament.