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Home > Sports News > BBL in India? Cricket Australia Eyes Historic Chennai Opener at Chepauk to Tap Indian Market — BCCI Decision Pending

BBL in India? Cricket Australia Eyes Historic Chennai Opener at Chepauk to Tap Indian Market — BCCI Decision Pending

Big Bash League could be played in India as Cricket Australia explores hosting BBL opener at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium. With the Indian market being in focus, teams like Perth Scorchers may feature as CA targets for expansion, revenue growth, and a global audience.

Perth Scorchers could feature in the historic BBL clash in Chennai as one of the teams. Image Credit X/@BBL
Perth Scorchers could feature in the historic BBL clash in Chennai as one of the teams. Image Credit X/@BBL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 8, 2026 17:14:58 IST

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BBL in India? Cricket Australia Eyes Historic Chennai Opener at Chepauk to Tap Indian Market — BCCI Decision Pending

After the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Big Bash League (BBL) is among the oldest T20 competitions. Every year, from December to February, eight city-based teams compete in the BBL. Three years after the IPL’s debut in India, the BBL was established by Cricket Australia (CA) in 2011. The premier T20 league in Australia has grown over the years, and players from all over the world enjoy playing in this competition. Numerous young cricket players for the Australian National Cricket Team have come from it. However, the tournament that has taken place in Australia since its arrival is now looking for a new home. Some reports claim that the opening clash of BBL’s next edition could take place in Chennai, India. Meanwhile, no official decision from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been announced regarding the historic clash.

Will BBL be played in India?

Cricket Australia is currently preparing to grow the competition. They are thinking about holding the first Big Bash game of the upcoming season in India rather than Sydney, Melbourne, or even in their neighbouring country, New Zealand’s Auckland. The CA thinks that since the IPL has a huge fan base, the wealthy Indian market will help the Big Bash expand and become more well-known worldwide.

In the next few years, the tournament organizers intend to sell at least two of their eight franchises. According to reports from Tom Morris of SEN, two senior administrative officials of Cricket Australia recently traveled to India to investigate the possibility of hosting a regular match, most likely in Chennai on December 12. Everyone is aware of the Chennai Super Kings’ devoted fan base and the volume of international support the team receives, which could translate into opening up a new fan market for the BBL.

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Which BBL team will play in Chennai?




Perth Scorchers, the current champions, appear to be the most likely team to play in India. To further build on the prospect of an offshore game in Chennai, Phil Rigby, head of business operations, and Margot Harley, head of competition development and strategy, took a flight to India. However, as of right now, no formal briefing has been given to any BBL clubs.

The Scorchers’ time zone and the WACA officials’ readiness to look into financial gains from powerful Indian businessmen are the reasons behind the Perth Scorchers being the team to play the historic game. The BBL management’s intention to hold a game in India is known to the other teams. Although grants and approvals from a number of parties, including broadcasters and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), are required, the arrangement is not yet finalized.

Why does Cricket Australia want BBL in India?

Cricket Australia is concentrating on the Indian market, and some of the board’s top executives think that a game at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will contribute to the sport’s growth in a manner similar to how rugby league recently moved to Las Vegas. The CA believes that by hosting a match in India, the BBL could see a rapid increase in its revenue. The BBL has faced a few struggles lately with player unavailability issues. The Big Bash League, which enjoyed an exclusive window for years, has now been facing competition with South Africa’s SA20 and ILT20. This means that some of the top players from around the world have not participated in the Big Bash. By having a clash in India and the subsequent revenue generated, BBL could witness a growth in its league, challenging its competitors. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 RR vs MI: What Yashasvi Jaiswal Told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After First-Ball Six Off Jasprit Bumrah Revealed — WATCH VIDEO

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Tags: BBLBBL in IndiabcciBig Bash League in Indiabig-bash-leaguecachennaiChepaukChidambaram StadiumCricket AustraliaPerth Scorchers

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BBL in India? Cricket Australia Eyes Historic Chennai Opener at Chepauk to Tap Indian Market — BCCI Decision Pending
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