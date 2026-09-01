BBL|16: England Legend Ben Stokes Signs First Franchise Deal Since Retiring From International Cricket | Details Inside

BBL|16: England’s retired Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed his first franchise deal since quitting international cricket and will be available to play in the entire 16th season of the Big Bash League (BBL). The seam-bowling all-rounder has been roped in by the Adelaide Strikers as the franchise from South Australia won the bidding war after months of speculation where other teams were equally interested.

BBL|16: Has Ben Stokes played in the Big Bash League before?

The 35-year-old has played in the BBL before when he was part of the Melbourne Renegades for the 2014-15 decision. He had played only four matches that season, scoring 128 runs alongside a strike rate of 156.09 and bagged three scalps, averaging 20.33. Hence, the upcoming season will be Stokes’ second stint in the tournament Down Under. The fiercely competitive all-rounder is one of the best not only produced by England but in world cricket and retired after playing 122 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is.

The veteran is a World Cup-winner and delivered several iconic moments in Ashes cricket too. He has promising numbers in T20 cricket too, featuring in 162 games with 3027 runs alongside a strike rate of 132.87 with two hundreds. Both his hundreds have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – one for the Rajasthan Royals and the other for the Rising Pune Super Giants.

Sharing his excitement at joining the Strikers for a deal of AU$500,000 (US$360,000 approx.), Stokes stated that he is thrilled to play at the Adelaide Oval, calling it one of the most incredible venues to play cricket. As quoted by the official website of the franchise, he stated:

“I’m really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Australia, and when the opportunity came up to join the Strikers it was one I couldn’t pass up. Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the Big Bash is a fantastic competition and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I’m looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season. I can’t wait to get started, create some special memories with the group and give Strikers fans plenty to cheer about.”

BBL|16: How did the Adelaide Strikers perform in the previous season?

Meanwhile, the Strikers did not have a particularly impressive last season, finishing sixth in the standings with only four wins in 10 games.

The Strikers will open their BBL|16 campaign against the Sydney Thunder in Canberra on December 16, Wednesday.