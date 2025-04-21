BCCI Announces Central Contracts For 2024-25: Rishabh Pant Gets Promotion, Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan Return

The BCCI has also opened the doors for emerging players by awarding maiden contracts to Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakaravarthy. All three find themselves in Grade C, signaling the board’s intent to invest in future stars.

The BCCI has rolled out its central contracts for the 2024-25 cricket season, with notable developments including the reinstatement of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. The annual list features the same elite quartet in the A+ category: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, despite earlier rumors of their potential exclusion.

BCCI announces annual player retainership 2024-25 – Team India (Senior Men)

Iyer and Kishan Make a Comeback

Both Iyer and Kishan were excluded from the previous cycle due to disciplinary concerns. However, with improved form and performances, they have made their way back. Iyer returns in Grade B, while Kishan slots into Grade C.

Iyer had already reestablished his presence in the ODI setup and played a pivotal role in India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this year. Kishan, though not yet back in the national squad, has impressed with his current showing in IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has earned a promotion to Grade A, reflecting his importance in India’s plans across formats.

Breakdown of the Grades and Players

The central contracts are categorized into four slabs: A+, A, B, and C based on a player’s consistency and role in all three formats.

The A+ category, offering an annual salary of ₹7 crore, includes

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A, which comes with a ₹5 crore pay, features

Mohammad Siraj

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Hardik Pandya

Mohammad Shami

Rishabh Pant

Grade B players receive ₹3 crore annually. This tier includes

Suryakumar Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shreyas Iyer

Meanwhile, the Grade C list, paid ₹1 crore per year, is populated by both experienced names and exciting newcomers

Rinku Singh

Tilak Verma

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Shivam Dube

Ravi Bishnoi

Washington Sundar

Mukesh Kumar

Sanju Samson

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Rajat Patidar

Dhruv Jurel

Sarfaraz Khan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Ishan Kishan

Abhishek Sharma

Akash Deep

Varun Chakaravarthy

Harshit Rana

New Talent Joins the Ranks

The BCCI has also opened the doors for emerging players by awarding maiden contracts to Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakaravarthy. All three find themselves in Grade C, signaling the board’s intent to invest in future stars.

As the Indian team prepares for a packed international calendar, the refreshed contract list highlights a balanced approach, combining experienced stalwarts with promising prospects.

