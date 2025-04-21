Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
  BCCI Announces Central Contracts For 2024-25: Rishabh Pant Gets Promotion, Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan Return

BCCI Announces Central Contracts For 2024-25: Rishabh Pant Gets Promotion, Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan Return

The BCCI has also opened the doors for emerging players by awarding maiden contracts to Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakaravarthy. All three find themselves in Grade C, signaling the board’s intent to invest in future stars.

BCCI Announces Central Contracts For 2024-25: Rishabh Pant Gets Promotion, Shreyas Iyer & Ishan Kishan Return


The BCCI has rolled out its central contracts for the 2024-25 cricket season, with notable developments including the reinstatement of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. The annual list features the same elite quartet in the A+ category: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, despite earlier rumors of their potential exclusion.

Iyer and Kishan Make a Comeback

Both Iyer and Kishan were excluded from the previous cycle due to disciplinary concerns. However, with improved form and performances, they have made their way back. Iyer returns in Grade B, while Kishan slots into Grade C.

Iyer had already reestablished his presence in the ODI setup and played a pivotal role in India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this year. Kishan, though not yet back in the national squad, has impressed with his current showing in IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has earned a promotion to Grade A, reflecting his importance in India’s plans across formats.

Breakdown of the Grades and Players

The central contracts are categorized into four slabs: A+, A, B, and C based on a player’s consistency and role in all three formats.

The A+ category, offering an annual salary of ₹7 crore, includes
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A, which comes with a ₹5 crore pay, features
Mohammad Siraj
KL Rahul
Shubman Gill
Hardik Pandya
Mohammad Shami
Rishabh Pant

Grade B players receive ₹3 crore annually. This tier includes
Suryakumar Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav
Axar Patel
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shreyas Iyer

Meanwhile, the Grade C list, paid ₹1 crore per year, is populated by both experienced names and exciting newcomers
Rinku Singh
Tilak Verma
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shivam Dube
Ravi Bishnoi
Washington Sundar
Mukesh Kumar
Sanju Samson
Arshdeep Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Rajat Patidar
Dhruv Jurel
Sarfaraz Khan
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Ishan Kishan
Abhishek Sharma
Akash Deep
Varun Chakaravarthy
Harshit Rana

New Talent Joins the Ranks

The BCCI has also opened the doors for emerging players by awarding maiden contracts to Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakaravarthy. All three find themselves in Grade C, signaling the board’s intent to invest in future stars.

As the Indian team prepares for a packed international calendar, the refreshed contract list highlights a balanced approach, combining experienced stalwarts with promising prospects.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK

 

